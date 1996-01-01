Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: JARED BUTLER EAGER TO AVENGE GRUDGE AGAINST ZAGS

    ZagsGoZags
    Default JARED BUTLER EAGER TO AVENGE GRUDGE AGAINST ZAGS

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XraEjhEVGoc

    Title is a somewhat misleading, but its a cool interview.
    Butler seems like a great person,
    but there is no doubt Bears feel equal to us and feel a bit slighted in the media
    about all the zag hype
    sittingon50
    Zags 5-0 all-time vs Baylor. Few 4-0 vs Drew.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
