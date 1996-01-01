Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Big KenPom jump after today's game

  1. Today, 05:20 PM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,374

    Default Big KenPom jump after today's game

    We are now at 37.59

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 05:25 PM #2
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,374

    Default

    Using Once and Future Zag's list of the top 20 from 2002-2021:

    Top KenPom Adjusted Efficiency 2002-2021

    1. ’21 Gonzaga - 37.59
    2. ’15 Kentucky - 36.91
    3. '08 Kansas - 35.21
    4. ’21 Baylor - 34.96
    5. ’19 Virginia - 34.22
    6. '02 Duke - 34.19
    7. ’18 Villanova - 33.76
    8. ’15 Wisconsin - 33.72
    9. '10 Duke 33.29
    10. '11 Ohio St, - 33.47
    11. ’13 Louisville - 32.92
    12. ’19 Gonzaga - 32.85
    13. '04 Duke - 32.33
    14. '12 Kentucky - 32.59
    15. '05 UNC - 32.77
    16. '05 Illinois - 32.68
    17. ’15 Duke - 32.48
    18. ’15 Arizona - 32.36
    19. ’17 Gonzaga - 32.05
    20. ’16 Villanova - 32.01
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:29 PM #3
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    23dpg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    17,250 miles East of Spokane
    Posts
    18,028

    Default

    The difference from Gonzaga to #3 Iowa looks about the same as Iowa to Penn State.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:31 PM #4
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,374

    Default

    Defense went from 6th to 4th with just this game.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules