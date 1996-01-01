Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ USF - 02. 13. 21

STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=319525
The Timmenator. . .Dr. Drew Manchu. . .The Richardson Rumbler. . . 28 points, 10 rebounds, 1 asst, 2 blocks, 1 steal. 11-12 from the field, 2-2 3FG
San Francisco couldn't buy a bucket in the first ten minutes and it just got worse from there as Gonzaga ran the Dons out of the gym to the tune of a 100 - 61 victory, extending its winning streak to 24.
10 Zags scored, 12 Zags played. Zags were 18-21 on FT, scored 20 PtsOffTO. and had 48 points in the paint
Suggs: 11/5/5
Kispert: 12/4/1
Nembhard: 8/2/5
Cook: 12/0/4
Congratulations to THE PROGRAM for 24 consecutive seasons with at least 20 WINS !!