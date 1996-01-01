View Poll Results: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ USF - 02. 13. 21 ?

Voters
48. You may not vote on this poll

  • Kispert

    0 0%

  • Suggs

    0 0%

  • Nembhard

    0 0%

  • Timme

    47 97.92%

  • Ayayi

    0 0%

  • Cook

    1 2.08%

  • Watson

    0 0%

  • Other. . .(and why)

    0 0%
Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ USF - 02. 13. 21

    The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ USF - 02. 13. 21

    STATS LINK: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=319525

    The Timmenator. . .Dr. Drew Manchu. . .The Richardson Rumbler. . . 28 points, 10 rebounds, 1 asst, 2 blocks, 1 steal. 11-12 from the field, 2-2 3FG

    San Francisco couldn't buy a bucket in the first ten minutes and it just got worse from there as Gonzaga ran the Dons out of the gym to the tune of a 100 - 61 victory, extending its winning streak to 24.

    10 Zags scored, 12 Zags played. Zags were 18-21 on FT, scored 20 PtsOffTO. and had 48 points in the paint

    Suggs: 11/5/5
    Kispert: 12/4/1
    Nembhard: 8/2/5
    Cook: 12/0/4

    Congratulations to THE PROGRAM for 24 consecutive seasons with at least 20 WINS !!
    Default

    No question with this one.
    Default

    Drew Manchu -- Final Boss Timme
    Default

    I really want to vote for Drew but he only played 22 minutes and he missed a shot.............

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Malastein View Post
    No question with this one.
    Yup.
    Default

    I don't understand the vote for Cook, though Aaron had a good game. Anyone who votes for someone other than Drew should be sent to a van down by the river, with a bucket of government cheese.
    Default

    Timme. Without a doubt. There are always one or two who vote for someone else just to be contrary.
    Default

    This should be unanimous.
    Default

    Timme. Timme! Timme!! Only reason it wasn’t his best scoring game ever (one basket short) was Few pulled him as the game was out of hand. Still, his best game ever!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    This should be unanimous.
    I think Timme could have scored 50 today and someone would pick a great role player.
    Some people like to be contrarians.
    This is always for fun.
    I don’t think we’ll ever have a unanimous pick. Have we had one?
    Default

    - everyone has their opinion, but if you are gonna vote for someone other than timmie, then man up and explain your opinion.

    - i give a shout out to the bench, they moved the ball well, made shots and did not turn the ball over. well done.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    I don’t think we’ll ever have a unanimous pick. Have we had one?
    Not that I can recall. Always one or two who throw the wrench in the works.
    Default

    I had to go with the best 3 pt shooter on the floor tonight, TIMME
    Default

    I love Aaron Cook. He played great tonight. He is so valuable to this team. He was not the player of the game though.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    I don't understand the vote for Cook, though Aaron had a good game. Anyone who votes for someone other than Drew should be sent to a van down by the river, with a bucket of government cheese.
    I always assume a random vote of this type comes from mom, dad, significant other
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bocco View Post
    I always assume a random vote of this type comes from mom, dad, significant other
    Plausible.

    **Edited. It wasnt me!
