GAME THREAD: @ USF - SAT, 2/13/21, 3:00pm, ESPN2
LIVE STATS: http://stats.statbroadcast.com/broadcast/?id=319525
- Gonzaga and San Francisco meet for the 87th time on Saturday at USF at 3 p.m. on ESPN2.
- GU owns a 64-22 advantage in the series.
- The Zags have won 19 straight versus the Dons. USF's last win in the series came in 2012, 66-65, at USF.
- Gonzaga won the first meeting this season, 85-62, in Spokane. The Bulldogs' Corey Kispert scored 26 points.
- GU is 23-18 all-time at San Francisco. The Bulldogs have won the last eight matchups at USF.
A ZAG WIN WOULD ...
- Extend the nation's longest active win streak to 24.
- Be the 31st straight over an unranked foe on the road.
- Be the 53rd victory out of the last 54 regular season conference games.
- Be the 46th victory out the last 47 true road WCC games.
- Improve Corey Kispert' career record in games he appeared in to 115-10.
- Improve Mark Few's record in February to 149-23.
MILESTONE WATCH
- Corey Kispert recently passed John Rillie for seventh in GU history for most career three-pointers. Kispert is currently at 236. Derek Raivio is sixth at 243.
- Kispert is two wins shy of moving to sixth in GU history for most victories in a career (114-10 current career record).
- Kispert is 13 points from passing Kyle Wiltjer for 21st in GU scoring history. (Kispert at 1,362 career points)
- Kispert is averaging 19.5 points per game on 56.5 percent from the field, 48 percent from the three, and 88.5 percent from the foul line. No player has averaged 20 PPG on 55/45/90 shooting in D-I in at least 30 years.
- Andrew Nembhard passed 800 points in his career in the win at BYU. He's now at 812 in his career.
