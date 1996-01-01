Thread: Winning the opening tip

This has been a frequent topic here, so I thought I'd look it up. We have won only 5 opening tips this year in 19 games, against Northwestern St, Northern Arizona, Dixie St, USF, Portland. Winning the tip is worth, on average, half a possession more for the team who gets it, and half a possession less for the team who loses it, for a net of one extra possession per game, on average.
Per KenPom's calculations, in a game of 70 possessions, 1 extra possession gives you an additional 3.5% chance of winning. This is a really interesting article on how this plays out:
https://kenpom.com/blog/the-value-of-ben-gillery/