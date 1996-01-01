Results 1 to 12 of 12

Thread: Winning the opening tip

  Today, 11:31 AM
    scrooner
    Default Winning the opening tip

    This has been a frequent topic here, so I thought I'd look it up. We have won only 5 opening tips this year in 19 games, against Northwestern St, Northern Arizona, Dixie St, USF, Portland. Winning the tip is worth, on average, half a possession more for the team who gets it, and half a possession less for the team who loses it, for a net of one extra possession per game, on average.

    Per KenPom's calculations, in a game of 70 possessions, 1 extra possession gives you an additional 3.5% chance of winning. This is a really interesting article on how this plays out:

    https://kenpom.com/blog/the-value-of-ben-gillery/
  Today, 11:54 AM
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Yet the Zags seem unbothered by it.
  Today, 11:59 AM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    IMO, es macht nichts.
  Today, 12:12 PM
    Default

    Im surprised its 5 I would have guessed 2
  Today, 12:24 PM
    scrooner
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    IMO, es macht nichts.
    I hope not. I hope we don't lose a game by one possession.
  Today, 12:26 PM
    Default

    Didn't Johnathan Williams III get the larger majority of the opening tips during his senior season in 2918?
  Today, 12:32 PM
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    The zags seem to care none about it. If they did they would have Watson or Suggs jump it up. You cant tell me either of these dudes wouldnt jump higher or quicker than Drew.
  Today, 12:34 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner
    I hope not. I hope we don't lose a game by one possession.
    I have yet to hear of a game decided by an opening tip.
  Today, 12:38 PM
    ZagNut08
    Default

    In theory it only matters if there is an odd number of jump ball possessions, if none we get the ball in the second half so a moot point.
  Today, 12:45 PM
    scrooner
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan
    I have yet to hear of a game decided by an opening tip.
    Of course not - it wouldn't fit the narrative of late game points being worth more than early game points. If you lose a game by one point and you have a guy miss two free throws in the first 2 minutes, you wouldn't say that the game was decided by those free throws, even though it's technically correct.
  Today, 01:02 PM
    TexasZagFan
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner
    Of course not - it wouldn't fit the narrative of late game points being worth more than early game points. If you lose a game by one point and you have a guy miss two free throws in the first 2 minutes, you wouldn't say that the game was decided by those free throws, even though it's technically correct.
    Sorry scrooner, just messing with you.
  Today, 01:18 PM
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim
    Didn't Johnathan Williams III get the larger majority of the opening tips during his senior season in 2918?
    I think he only lost 1 or 2.
