Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

  Today, 07:52 AM
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Reborn
    Join Date
    Oct 2007
    Posts
    12,473

    Default It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

    Good morning to everyone from Niles, Michigan. It's GAME DAY, and it's the best day of the week. Our boys are play USF this afternoon (evening here) and it's usually a pretty good game up at their place. I love beating USF so much. Maybe more than any other team. I am not sure why I feel this way, but have for years now. But of course my favorite team to beat is Saint Mary's, which is really not to far from USF. I'm so happy that we have this game today. I like having two games a week. Great job by the coaches to pull this off. Scheduling games this season has been a full-time job.

    So remember the game is early over in most of your's areas, I think at 3. So get ready to rock and roll, and post one more victory to a super season so far. I can hardly wait to see our boys in action. I love how they play. It's really a work of art for me. Have fun today, and get your warm Zag gear on. It's the middle of Winter now, and pretty cold and snowy all over the place.

    A victory certainly warms out hearts

    Go Zags!
    Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
  Today, 08:28 AM
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,017

    Default

    I'm not a big fan of these afternoon starts, but it's good to have a game (since we didn't play Thursday). If Jamaree doesn't play, that gives us a big advantage.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
  Today, 08:42 AM
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,513

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45
    I'm not a big fan of these afternoon starts, but it's good to have a game (since we didn't play Thursday). If Jamaree doesn't play, that gives us a big advantage.
    We need an advantage against a 10-9 WCC team?
