Thread: It's Game Day Gonzaga vs San Francisco

Good morning to everyone from Niles, Michigan. It's GAME DAY, and it's the best day of the week. Our boys are play USF this afternoon (evening here) and it's usually a pretty good game up at their place. I love beating USF so much. Maybe more than any other team. I am not sure why I feel this way, but have for years now. But of course my favorite team to beat is Saint Mary's, which is really not to far from USF. I'm so happy that we have this game today. I like having two games a week. Great job by the coaches to pull this off. Scheduling games this season has been a full-time job.
So remember the game is early over in most of your's areas, I think at 3. So get ready to rock and roll, and post one more victory to a super season so far. I can hardly wait to see our boys in action. I love how they play. It's really a work of art for me. Have fun today, and get your warm Zag gear on. It's the middle of Winter now, and pretty cold and snowy all over the place.
A victory certainly warms out hearts
Go Zags!