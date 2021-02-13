Other Games Saturday 02/13/21
Pardon me Reno, lot of great games starting early today.
Unseasonably cold 48 degree day here in GA too wet out to golf or garden so college hoops it is!
Indiana #4 Ohio State. 12:00 PM ESPN
Wake Forest #17 Florida State. 12:00 PM ACCNX
#22 Loyola Chicago Drake. 12:00 PM ESPN2
Kansas State #23 Oklahoma State. 12:00 PM ESPNU
#12 Oklahoma #14 West Virginia. 1:00 PM ESPN+
Auburn Kentucky. 1:00 PM CBS
TCU #13 Texas. 2:00 PM LHN
#16 Tennessee LSU. 2:00 PM ESPN
Oregon Arizona. 2:00 PM ESPN2
Long Beach State UC Davis. 4:00 PM ESPN3
#5 Villanova #19 Creighton. 5:00 PM. FOX
20 USC Washington State. 8:00 PM ESPNU
*NCAA Tourney bracket reveal @ 12:30
https://www.espn.com/mens-college-basketball/schedule
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1