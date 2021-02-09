I'll post this again in the Saturday "Other Games" thread.
The linked article has a chart that shows where "Top 16" teams were slotted in the final bracket for 2017, 2018, and 2019.2021 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel
The in-season Top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season.
A second half hour will air on CBSSN at 1 p.m.
Last year, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State ranked in the top four spots in the in-season announcement. The NCAA tournament was later canceled due to COVID-19.
Through games of 2/11, the NCAA NET Rankings Top 16 were:
1. Baylor, 2. Gonzaga, 3. Michigan, 4. Illinois, 5. Houston, 6. Virginia, 7. Ohio State, 8. Iowa, 9. Villanova, 10. Alabama, 11. Tenn, 12. Colorado, 13. Loyola-Chicago, 14. Colgate, 15. Texas Tech, 16. Southern Cal.
