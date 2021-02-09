The in-season Top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 13, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season.A second half hour will air on CBSSN at 1 p.m.Last year, Baylor, Kansas, Gonzaga and San Diego State ranked in the top four spots in the in-season announcement. The NCAA tournament was later canceled due to COVID-19.