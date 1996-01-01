-
Texas Tech Coach Chris Beard goes absolutely nuts near the end of WVU game
4 seconds in he is not wearing a mask and is within 6 feet of that official. When you are yelling like that, spit and God knows what else is flying out of your mouth. Chris might be hearing from other entities beyond the Big 12 in the coronavirus era. That's dangerous. I am surprised no one on twitter has commented on it. It's not just his tirade.
https://twitter.com/Kyle__Boone/stat...73778449661952
