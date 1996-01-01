Thread: Holms

-
Holms
I would watch this broadcast if I were you:
Minnehaha vs Houston
Monday, February 15 at 7 PM ET
ESPNU
I call the nicknames Holms and the variation Holmes before jazz can.
I deserve it as the resident Minnesotan.
-
Folks, I would say it doesnt take much detective work to know what "announcement next week" + and ESPNU game means and what will happen during the broadcast. This is a must-watch
