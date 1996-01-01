Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: GU vs San Francisco (Away Edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

  Today, 09:15 PM #1
    LongIslandZagFan
    Default GU vs San Francisco (Away Edition) - Predictions/Thoughts/What you do hope to see

    Losing track of days. Worrisome visit for the Zags at War Memorial? Or is it going to be a blow out?

    What are you hoping to see on Saturday? Expecting to see? Thoughts? Predictions?

    Have at it boys and girls!
  Today, 10:07 PM #2
    willandi
    Default

    85-69 Zags
  Today, 10:12 PM #3
    Default

    Empty gym. Zags by 30.
  Today, 10:47 PM #4
    Zags11
    Default

    Zags 86

    Usf 71
