Thread: EVAN MOBERLY

There must be a story behind this but how did we miss out on Moberly?
I don’t get it. Evan MOBLEY was a top 3 recruit in his class. Didn’t exactly come out of nowhere this year.
Evan Mobley on the other hand is awesome. He played HS ball with Dom, but was already committed to USC by the time Dom showed up. It helped that his older brother was already there. And the reason both of them were there is because USC and Enfield decided to hire their dad as an assistant coach.
If I recall correctly, I think I heard his Dad is an assistant at USC.
