Thread: EVAN MOBERLY

  1. Today, 08:52 PM #1
    ZionZag
    Default EVAN MOBERLY

    There must be a story behind this but how did we miss out on Moberly?
  2. Today, 08:59 PM #2
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Default

    I don’t get it. Evan MOBLEY was a top 3 recruit in his class. Didn’t exactly come out of nowhere this year.
  3. Today, 09:00 PM #3
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZionZag View Post
    There must be a story behind this but how did we miss out on Moberly?
    Never heard of him. Hes not a top 500 recruit so I guess not really Zags material.

    Evan Mobley on the other hand is awesome. He played HS ball with Dom, but was already committed to USC by the time Dom showed up. It helped that his older brother was already there. And the reason both of them were there is because USC and Enfield decided to hire their dad as an assistant coach.
  4. Today, 09:00 PM #4
    SLOZag's Avatar
    SLOZag
    Default

    If I recall correctly, I think I heard his Dad is an assistant at USC.
    SLOZag
    "Kids come here to better their own lives, not ours. If you take a players failures as a personal affront. check yourself." - Chick-Stratino'sUrDaddy
  5. Today, 09:29 PM #5
    sittingon50
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by SLOZag View Post
    If I recall correctly, I think I heard his Dad is an assistant at USC.
    This.

    https://usctrojans.com/sports/mens-b...ic-mobley/5094
    https://usctrojans.com/sports/mens-b...ic-mobley/5094
