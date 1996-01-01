Thread: Jalen Suggs about to be interviewed on ESPN. Halftime Oregon-ASU

If anyone is interested.
Paraphrased:
Q: Is Suggs happy with the choice to go the college route over going pro?
A: Suggs said he made the best choice possible coming to Gonzaga.
Q: What has he been working hardest at improving
A: Says he's been working hardest at his jump shot, and also making sure he plays at his own pace.
Q: Has Suggs change how one and dones percive Gonzaga?
A: Absolutely, all the top prospects coming up in 2021, choose the school that's the best fit for him. He says Gonzaga is the best fit possible for him.
Q: How has this team become the number 1 team and perhaps program in College basketball?
A: It's a special place, they challenge you every day to be better, has a great family feel. He's loved everything about his experience at Gonzaga so far.
Glad you ousted this!
Suggs was fantastic. Humble, genuine and “I just have loved everything about it [Gonzaga]” comment on his experience as a Zags.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
Sorry I missed it, I'll look for it on ESPN later.
He expressed great enthusiasm for the experience of attending Gonzaga. I have to believe the his former teammate, Chet Holmgren, is listening to that message.
Jalen is a class act, and I wish him all the best in whatever he decides to do. I do hope he comes back for one more year, he could really learn under Coach Mark.
