Thread: Jalen Suggs about to be interviewed on ESPN. Halftime Oregon-ASU

Jalen Suggs about to be interviewed on ESPN. Halftime Oregon-ASU

    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Jalen Suggs about to be interviewed on ESPN. Halftime Oregon-ASU

    If anyone is interested.
    Kong-Kool-Aid
    Paraphrased:

    Q: Is Suggs happy with the choice to go the college route over going pro?
    A: Suggs said he made the best choice possible coming to Gonzaga.

    Q: What has he been working hardest at improving
    A: Says he's been working hardest at his jump shot, and also making sure he plays at his own pace.

    Q: Has Suggs change how one and dones percive Gonzaga?
    A: Absolutely, all the top prospects coming up in 2021, choose the school that's the best fit for him. He says Gonzaga is the best fit possible for him.

    Q: How has this team become the number 1 team and perhaps program in College basketball?
    A: It's a special place, they challenge you every day to be better, has a great family feel. He's loved everything about his experience at Gonzaga so far.
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    Glad you ousted this!

    Suggs was fantastic. Humble, genuine and “I just have loved everything about it [Gonzaga]” comment on his experience as a Zags.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    TexasZagFan
    Sorry I missed it, I'll look for it on ESPN later.
    Martin Centre Mad Man
    He expressed great enthusiasm for the experience of attending Gonzaga. I have to believe the his former teammate, Chet Holmgren, is listening to that message.
    rawkmandale
    I am certain you will find it, as this was the third time I have seen it today. ESPN has played it at halftime of all their games today, and I assume on all their channels. It will likely be on Sportscenter, as well.
    SorenTodd45
    Jalen is a class act, and I wish him all the best in whatever he decides to do. I do hope he comes back for one more year, he could really learn under Coach Mark.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
