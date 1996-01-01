Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Holmgren Announcing Next Week!!!

    Mods can move to his thread of Chet's, but when we have a good chance to nab the #1 undisputed recruit for the first time in school history, I think it belongs on the big board.

    Come on down Chet! Help us go back to back, develop some more, have a ton of fun fitting in a great style of play, and learn from a HOF coach. Zag nation wants you!
    https://usatodayhss.com/2021/chet-ho...all-recruiting

    Five-star recruits Chet Holmgren, the No. 1 player in the class of 2021 according to the 247Sports Composite, and Hunter Sallis, the No. 6 prospect in the class, are both trending toward Gonzaga. Holmgren’s 247Sports Crystal Ball currently reads 100% in favor of the Bulldogs, with six of the seven predictions coming since the beginning of the new year. Sallis’s crystal ball is not all Gonzaga right now, but the last three predictions have gone the program’s way.
    ESPN interviewed Jalen Suggs today, and has replayed it at halftime of many games. He had some great things to say about our program and team. I assume our recruits will see this interview.
