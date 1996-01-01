Thread: KenPom Top 50 graph

Top KenPom Adjusted Efficiency 2002-2021
1. ’15 Kentucky - 36.91
2. ’21 Gonzaga - 35.71
3. '08 Kansas - 35.21
4. ’21 Baylor - 35.10
5. ’19 Virginia - 34.22
6. '02 Duke - 34.19
7. ’18 Villanova - 33.76
8. ’15 Wisconsin - 33.72
9. '10 Duke 33.29
10. '11 Ohio St, - 33.47
11. ’13 Louisville - 32.92
12. ’19 Gonzaga - 32.85
13. '04 Duke - 32.33
14. '12 Kentucky - 32.59
15. '05 UNC - 32.77
16. '05 Illinois - 32.68
17. ’15 Duke - 32.48
18. ’15 Arizona - 32.36
19. ’17 Gonzaga - 32.05
20. ’16 Villanova - 32.01
