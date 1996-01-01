Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: KenPom Top 50 graph

    It's fun to see this in graph form:

    Top KenPom Adjusted Efficiency 2002-2021

    1. ’15 Kentucky - 36.91
    2. ’21 Gonzaga - 35.71
    3. '08 Kansas - 35.21
    4. ’21 Baylor - 35.10
    5. ’19 Virginia - 34.22
    6. '02 Duke - 34.19
    7. ’18 Villanova - 33.76
    8. ’15 Wisconsin - 33.72
    9. '10 Duke 33.29
    10. '11 Ohio St, - 33.47
    11. ’13 Louisville - 32.92
    12. ’19 Gonzaga - 32.85
    13. '04 Duke - 32.33
    14. '12 Kentucky - 32.59
    15. '05 UNC - 32.77
    16. '05 Illinois - 32.68
    17. ’15 Duke - 32.48
    18. ’15 Arizona - 32.36
    19. ’17 Gonzaga - 32.05
    20. ’16 Villanova - 32.01
    History has its eyes on you.

