Thread: Big10 vs WCC

Haha.. the BIG10 is oodles better than the WCC and I think we all know that. However, BIG10 country and their fans generically speaking have tunnel vision only to be paralleled by Kentucky and Kansas fans. Some I have spoken to think Gonzaga would finish 4th in the BIG10 which is pretty laughable.



Another good one: Minnesota played LMU twice AT MINNESOTA this year. Minnesota won those two games by a COMBINED score of 18 points. LMU, whom I would argue is the 7th best team in the WCC. Michigan, whom their fans claim is the best team in the nation and would easily beat GU (and refer to last years game as reason why), played @ Minnesota once, and lost by EIGHTEEN. Hmmm...



Not to mention GU led Iowa by 20 at points when they played on a neutral floor... but you know.. Iowa shot bad, Suggs shot better than he normally does, the refs stunk, the 30 fans were pro Gonzaga, Fran Mccafrey had stale coffee that morning, the parquet floor was distracting etc.