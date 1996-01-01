Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Big10 vs WCC

  Today, 11:25 AM
    FloridaZagFan
    Big10 vs WCC

    I'm in no way saying that the WCC has the talent or the depth that the Big10 has but....
    The WCC isn't spewing over with talent this year, so how do you explain that Matt Haarms is averaging almost exactly PPG, rebounds, blocks ect. as he did the last two years at Purdue. If the Big10 is so much better wouldn't a solid player from a power 5 confrence be able to dominate in the WCC? I can understand having difficulty against Gonzaga but he has definitely not been a dominant force.
    Haarms was not super highly recruited as a mid level 3star player but was supposed to be one of the premier transfers in the country. I would love to hear Dan Dakich's answer!
  Today, 11:36 AM
    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    

    E
    Quote Originally Posted by FloridaZagFan View Post
    I'm in no way saying that the WCC has the talent or the depth that the Big10 has but....
    The WCC isn't spewing over with talent this year, so how do you explain that Matt Haarms is averaging almost exactly PPG, rebounds, blocks ect. as he did the last two years at Purdue. If the Big10 is so much better wouldn't a solid player from a power 5 confrence be able to dominate in the WCC? I can understand having difficulty against Gonzaga but he has definitely not been a dominant force.
    Haarms was not super highly recruited as a mid level 3star player but was supposed to be one of the premier transfers in the country. I would love to hear Dan Dakich's answer!
    No you wouldn’t.
  Today, 11:45 AM
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    

    Haha.. the BIG10 is oodles better than the WCC and I think we all know that. However, BIG10 country and their fans generically speaking have tunnel vision only to be paralleled by Kentucky and Kansas fans. Some I have spoken to think Gonzaga would finish 4th in the BIG10 which is pretty laughable.

    Another good one: Minnesota played LMU twice AT MINNESOTA this year. Minnesota won those two games by a COMBINED score of 18 points. LMU, whom I would argue is the 7th best team in the WCC. Michigan, whom their fans claim is the best team in the nation and would easily beat GU (and refer to last years game as reason why), played @ Minnesota once, and lost by EIGHTEEN. Hmmm...

    Not to mention GU led Iowa by 20 at points when they played on a neutral floor... but you know.. Iowa shot bad, Suggs shot better than he normally does, the refs stunk, the 30 fans were pro Gonzaga, Fran Mccafrey had stale coffee that morning, the parquet floor was distracting etc.
  Today, 11:49 AM
    bdmiller7
    

    Haarms was 0-1 with 0 pts and 1 reb in the last game. I've seen him play better against other teams, but he has been a non-factor against GU.
  Today, 12:58 PM
    Mr Vulture
    

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Haha.. the BIG10 is oodles better than the WCC and I think we all know that. However, BIG10 country and their fans generically speaking have tunnel vision only to be paralleled by Kentucky and Kansas fans. Some I have spoken to think Gonzaga would finish 4th in the BIG10 which is pretty laughable.

    Another good one: Minnesota played LMU twice AT MINNESOTA this year. Minnesota won those two games by a COMBINED score of 18 points. LMU, whom I would argue is the 7th best team in the WCC. Michigan, whom their fans claim is the best team in the nation and would easily beat GU (and refer to last years game as reason why), played @ Minnesota once, and lost by EIGHTEEN. Hmmm...

    Not to mention GU led Iowa by 20 at points when they played on a neutral floor... but you know.. Iowa shot bad, Suggs shot better than he normally does, the refs stunk, the 30 fans were pro Gonzaga, Fran Mccafrey had stale coffee that morning, the parquet floor was distracting etc.



