Thread: Kispert, Suggs and Timme Named to Naismith Midseason Team

Kispert, Suggs and Timme Named to Naismith Midseason Team

    Spike#1
    Kispert, Suggs and Timme Named to Naismith Midseason Team

    Zag trio are on elite list of 30; GU only program with three selections.

    ATLANTA  Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Midseason Team the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The list was narrowed to 30 players still vying for the Men's Player of the Year honor.

    https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/11/me...9BVaf8SmH826wE
    Bogozags
    

    That is a great for them and the program!

    So my question is who comes in second behind Garza as he is just an incredible College Basketball Player!
