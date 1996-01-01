Thread: Kispert, Suggs and Timme Named to Naismith Midseason Team

-
Kispert, Suggs and Timme Named to Naismith Midseason Team
Zag trio are on elite list of 30; GU only program with three selections.
ATLANTA Gonzaga's Corey Kispert, Jalen Suggs and Drew Timme were named to the 2021 Jersey Mike's Naismith Trophy Midseason Team the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. The list was narrowed to 30 players still vying for the Men's Player of the Year honor.
https://gozags.com/news/2021/2/11/me...9BVaf8SmH826wE
-
That is a great for them and the program!
So my question is who comes in second behind Garza as he is just an incredible College Basketball Player!
