Results 1 to 7 of 7

Thread: Liam Lloyd

  1. Today, 09:14 AM #1
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,036

    Default Liam Lloyd

    Just checked in on him, had a recent game with 15 pts, 10 rebs, 3 assists, 3-5 from 3 for Grand Canyon. Looks like he must have had an injury, played in only 6 games so far, none from beginning of December to mid January.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:19 AM #2
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,036

    Default

    Also Greg Foster Jr started the first 3 games for St. Joseph's but has been out with injury since. Averaging 5 pts, 4 rebs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 10:07 AM #3
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,506

    Default

    Great for Liam. He was a 3 Star...always thought he was under recruited. Nowadays, that can be easily rectified, thankfully.

    https://gculopes.com/sports/mens-bas...iam-lloyd/7600

    https://247sports.com/player/liam-lloyd-46050026/
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 11:02 AM #4
    Irish_eliZAG's Avatar
    Irish_eliZAG
    Irish_eliZAG is offline Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Aug 2018
    Location
    Ireland
    Posts
    143

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by bdmiller7 View Post
    Just checked in on him, had a recent game with 15 pts, 10 rebs, 3 assists, 3-5 from 3 for Grand Canyon. Looks like he must have had an injury, played in only 6 games so far, none from beginning of December to mid January.
    Not to take anything away from Liam but in this game they were up by like 50, and that’s why he played more minutes and got a chance to score. He wasn’t/isn’t injured. They are just better players before him at GCU so he doesn’t play a lot. He will have to wait his time. By junior year, I hope he graduates and transfers to Gonzaga.
    Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 11:29 AM #5
    zagbeliever
    zagbeliever is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Jan 2013
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    776

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Irish_eliZAG View Post
    Not to take anything away from Liam but in this game they were up by like 50, and that’s why he played more minutes and got a chance to score. He wasn’t/isn’t injured. They are just better players before him at GCU so he doesn’t play a lot. He will have to wait his time. By junior year, I hope he graduates and transfers to Gonzaga.
    I read an article last year in which he said he didn't want to play for his dad but wanted to carve his own path. Kids can change their minds though.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 11:56 AM #6
    bdmiller7
    bdmiller7 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2017
    Posts
    1,036

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Irish_eliZAG View Post
    Not to take anything away from Liam but in this game they were up by like 50, and that’s why he played more minutes and got a chance to score. He wasn’t/isn’t injured. They are just better players before him at GCU so he doesn’t play a lot. He will have to wait his time. By junior year, I hope he graduates and transfers to Gonzaga.
    Thanks, I was just looking at his game log. I knew it wasnt much competition. I was just assuming he had been hurt since he played in 3 games, didnt play for 6 weeks, then played in 3 again. Looks like GCU is having a good year, maybe their first tourney appearance.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 12:20 PM #7
    Jedster
    Jedster is online now Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Oct 2009
    Location
    Western Washington
    Posts
    698

    Default

    Would be a good OOC game to have them come and play in Spokane sometime. What a treat for dad/family and kid. Plus right now they're #120 on KenPom, so better than some of the programs we play early in the season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules