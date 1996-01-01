Thread: Liam Lloyd

Not to take anything away from Liam but in this game they were up by like 50, and that’s why he played more minutes and got a chance to score. He wasn’t/isn’t injured. They are just better players before him at GCU so he doesn’t play a lot. He will have to wait his time. By junior year, I hope he graduates and transfers to Gonzaga.
Originally Posted by bdmiller7
Just checked in on him, had a recent game with 15 pts, 10 rebs, 3 assists, 3-5 from 3 for Grand Canyon. Looks like he must have had an injury, played in only 6 games so far, none from beginning of December to mid January.
Probably the only Gonzaga fan in Ireland!