Results 1 to 16 of 16

Thread: Gonzaga Cheats

  1. Today, 04:38 PM #1
    sittingon50
    sittingon50 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Colville, Wa.
    Posts
    14,886

    Default Gonzaga Cheats

    https://www.cougarboard.com/board/me...ml?id=25570826
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 04:55 PM #2
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    tummydoc is offline Professional Zag Fan
    Join Date
    Feb 2013
    Posts
    606

    Default

    OMG! Now Mark's friendship with Sean Miller makes so much sense!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:12 PM #3
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    GrizZAG is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    Spokane / Goodyear, AZ
    Posts
    2,033

    Default

    Seems like a certain point guard at BYU had quite the gift from a fan if I remember right. Oh, that's the one that did get caught....... that's right
    To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 05:22 PM #4
    Malastein
    Malastein is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,189

    Default

    Looks like most of their posters are defending the Zags or playing along in heavy sarcasm.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 05:45 PM #5
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    JPtheBeasta is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Oct 2008
    Posts
    5,202

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GrizZAG View Post
    Seems like a certain point guard at BYU had quite the gift from a fan if I remember right. Oh, that's the one that did get caught....... that's right
    I think it was a used Volkswagen Jetta.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 06:50 PM #6
    AirborneJag
    AirborneJag is offline Bulldog Fan
    Join Date
    Nov 2009
    Location
    TriCities, WA and CDA, ID
    Posts
    43

    Default

    Yawn. As we used to say in the Army, latrine lawyers working overtime. Gross speculation at best and outright falsehoods at worse. But then, can’t expect much from BYU and its fans. Remember, they were supposed to own us and the league. Doesn’t seem to have quite worked that way.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:34 PM #7
    zagzilla
    zagzilla is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Seattle
    Posts
    1,560

    Default

    Reminds me of that REO Speedwagon song.......

    "I heard it from a friend who
    Heard it from a friend who
    Heard it from another
    You'd been messing around."

    Cougar board is a sad joke

    ZZ
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:59 PM #8
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,021

    Default

    I’ve heard this rumor for years.

    The truth is I don’t think anyone on this board can confirm or deny with 100% certainty. I know I for one am not too naive to think that some or more than some of the top programs in the country find one way or another to get money in the hands of people.

    I have stated multiple times I used to be on a college staff. I will say that this staff is of similar size as Gonzaga but recruits 3-4 star kids and not 4-5 star kids. I have been in the same room as a kid whose parents sat in a recruiting meeting and demanded thousands of dollars (and not 1-10k) for that kid to attend school where I coached. The head coaches basically told him to kick rocks. He ended up at USC.

    That kid wasn’t even a top 100 recruit... I think he was top 150 if memory serves correct. My point in that story is that contrary to what people want to believe, college basketball is a business and a lot of these kids come from poverty. Their parents see their kids as a way out and are going to use their kids to profit. Whether GU has ever paid any player, who knows. certainly not me. But I would bet with 100% certainty that they have recruited kids who have demanded something in return
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 09:00 PM #9
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,466

    Default

    Best takedown on that thread was the dude questioning why someone would forgo an NBA salary for money from boosters under the table.

    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 09:03 PM #10
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,466

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    ... But I would bet with 100% certainty that they have recruited kids who have demanded something in return
    This I wouldn't doubt. One thing about Few is he is just too no-nonsense to even bother with that. It isn't in his psyche. I suspect those kids are the ones that never get an offer.
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 09:08 PM #11
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,654

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    This I wouldn't doubt. One thing about Few is he is just too no-nonsense to even bother with that. It isn't in his psyche. I suspect those kids are the ones that never get an offer.
    I wouldn't be surprised if, during my years at GU, that Zag athletes received a discounted price on Student Stuffers at Paki's. We've come a long way since then...45+ years...lol.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:12 PM #12
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,021

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    This I wouldn't doubt. One thing about Few is he is just too no-nonsense to even bother with that. It isn't in his psyche. I suspect those kids are the ones that never get an offer.
    Definitely could be right.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 09:14 PM #13
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,654

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Definitely could be right.
    Odd phrasing IMO.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 09:15 PM #14
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,021

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Odd phrasing IMO.
    True that’s what you get when you try to multi task. Should say, I could see that being true
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 09:21 PM #15
    LongIslandZagFan's Avatar
    LongIslandZagFan
    LongIslandZagFan is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    On an island that is long
    Posts
    13,466

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by TexasZagFan View Post
    Odd phrasing IMO.
    Grammar police
    "And Morrison? He did what All-Americans do. He shot daggers in the daylight and stole a win." - Steve Kelley (Seattle Times)

    "Gonzaga is a special place, with special people!" - Dan Dickau #21

    Foo me once shame on you, Foo me twice shame on me.

    2012 Foostrodamus - Foothsayer of Death
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  16. Today, 09:27 PM #16
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,654

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by LongIslandZagFan View Post
    Grammar police
    Nah, just bored from watching another Law and Order rerun, while reading the ridiculous coverage over the latest Dallas Mavericks/Mark Cuban kerfuffle.

    Don't look to me to support Mark Cuban in any endeavor. I'm still angry over their draft/trade of Kelly Olynyk. Mavs would have greatly benefitted from Kelly being an understudy of Dirk for a couple of years. That's been exacerbated by their failure to draft/sign Killian Tillie, who would have provided the 3 point shooting this team has been lacking.

    If it weren't for the Zags, I wouldn't have a sports team to root for. Professional sports are dead to me.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules