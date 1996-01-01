Thread: Gonzaga Cheats

This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
OMG! Now Mark's friendship with Sean Miller makes so much sense!
Seems like a certain point guard at BYU had quite the gift from a fan if I remember right. Oh, that's the one that did get caught....... that's right
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Looks like most of their posters are defending the Zags or playing along in heavy sarcasm.
Yawn. As we used to say in the Army, latrine lawyers working overtime. Gross speculation at best and outright falsehoods at worse. But then, can’t expect much from BYU and its fans. Remember, they were supposed to own us and the league. Doesn’t seem to have quite worked that way.
Reminds me of that REO Speedwagon song.......
"I heard it from a friend who
Heard it from a friend who
Heard it from another
You'd been messing around."
Cougar board is a sad joke
ZZ
I’ve heard this rumor for years.
The truth is I don’t think anyone on this board can confirm or deny with 100% certainty. I know I for one am not too naive to think that some or more than some of the top programs in the country find one way or another to get money in the hands of people.
I have stated multiple times I used to be on a college staff. I will say that this staff is of similar size as Gonzaga but recruits 3-4 star kids and not 4-5 star kids. I have been in the same room as a kid whose parents sat in a recruiting meeting and demanded thousands of dollars (and not 1-10k) for that kid to attend school where I coached. The head coaches basically told him to kick rocks. He ended up at USC.
That kid wasn’t even a top 100 recruit... I think he was top 150 if memory serves correct. My point in that story is that contrary to what people want to believe, college basketball is a business and a lot of these kids come from poverty. Their parents see their kids as a way out and are going to use their kids to profit. Whether GU has ever paid any player, who knows. certainly not me. But I would bet with 100% certainty that they have recruited kids who have demanded something in return
Best takedown on that thread was the dude questioning why someone would forgo an NBA salary for money from boosters under the table.
Don't look to me to support Mark Cuban in any endeavor. I'm still angry over their draft/trade of Kelly Olynyk. Mavs would have greatly benefitted from Kelly being an understudy of Dirk for a couple of years. That's been exacerbated by their failure to draft/sign Killian Tillie, who would have provided the 3 point shooting this team has been lacking.
If it weren't for the Zags, I wouldn't have a sports team to root for. Professional sports are dead to me.