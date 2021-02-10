Thread: March Madness Start Times

Originally Posted by GonzaGAW Originally Posted by

- i just read on the slipper still fits that the ncaa is requiring coaches and teams to have 7 consecutive negative covid tests prior to being allowed to show up to indianapolis.

- to me that sounds insane, so if one coach or one player tests positive that team is eliminated from the tournament?

- 68 teams, guessing 14 players 6 coaches or 20 per team. that is 1,360 participants. if only 1% had covid that would be up to 13 teams disqualified.

- what if we get down to the sweet sixteen and a coach or player gets covid? what if we get down to the finals and one player gets covid, do they award a national championship on a bye?



- i do not know the details, but i sure hope there is what i call some 'balance' to efforts to protect players and coaches. the rest of the country exhibits 'balance' in our daily lives, i.e. we get up move around and undoubtedly put ourselves in contact with people and surfaces that are covid infected. i just think a zero threshold is a recipe for blowing up the tournament..