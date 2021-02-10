Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: March Madness Start Times

  1. Today, 08:22 AM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,656

    Default March Madness Start Times

    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    · 12m
    NCAA tourney programming schedule.

    Starts with First Four on truTV and TBS, with all four games being played on Thursday, March 18. Coverage will begin at 4:00 PM ET.


    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    First Round - Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Coverage starts at 12 pm ET each day.

    Second Round games - Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. Coverage also starts at 12 ET.


    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    ·
    10m
    Sweet 16: Sat, March 27 and Sun, March 28. Each game will have its own TV window.

    TBS will televise 2 games in primetime each night – beginning at 7:00 PM ET while CBS will broadcast 2 games in afternoon both days, beginning at 2:00 PM, ET on Saturday and 1:00 PM, ET on Sunday.
    Quote Tweet


    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    ·
    9m
    Elite 8:

    CBS will air the games on Monday, March 29, beginning at 7:00 PM ET, and TBS will televise the games on Tuesday, March 30, with coverage starting at 6:00 PM ET.



    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    ·
    9m
    Final Four:

    Semifinals on Saturday, April 3; First game will start at 5 pm ET.

    National Championship on Monday, April 5 at 9:00 PM ET


    https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ens-basketball
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 09:03 AM #2
    Grand Valley Zag
    Grand Valley Zag is offline Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2017
    Location
    Fat City
    Posts
    311

    Default

    I hope they move the first round back to Thursday and Friday next year (rather than Friday and Saturday).
    Those are my favorite two days of the year.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 09:11 AM #3
    GonzagasaurusFlex's Avatar
    GonzagasaurusFlex
    GonzagasaurusFlex is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Savannah, GA
    Posts
    3,238

    Default

    Thanks Zadawg
    Submitting for vacation days 3/19 & 22 now!
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 10:52 AM #4
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    991

    Default

    - i just read on the slipper still fits that the ncaa is requiring coaches and teams to have 7 consecutive negative covid tests prior to being allowed to show up to indianapolis.
    - to me that sounds insane, so if one coach or one player tests positive that team is eliminated from the tournament?
    - 68 teams, guessing 14 players 6 coaches or 20 per team. that is 1,360 participants. if only 1% had covid that would be up to 13 teams disqualified.
    - what if we get down to the sweet sixteen and a coach or player gets covid? what if we get down to the finals and one player gets covid, do they award a national championship on a bye?

    - i do not know the details, but i sure hope there is what i call some 'balance' to efforts to protect players and coaches. the rest of the country exhibits 'balance' in our daily lives, i.e. we get up move around and undoubtedly put ourselves in contact with people and surfaces that are covid infected. i just think a zero threshold is a recipe for blowing up the tournament..
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 02:16 PM #5
    kitzbuel's Avatar
    kitzbuel
    kitzbuel is online now Moderator
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Northern Virginia
    Posts
    16,128

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - i just read on the slipper still fits that the ncaa is requiring coaches and teams to have 7 consecutive negative covid tests prior to being allowed to show up to indianapolis.
    - to me that sounds insane, so if one coach or one player tests positive that team is eliminated from the tournament?
    - 68 teams, guessing 14 players 6 coaches or 20 per team. that is 1,360 participants. if only 1% had covid that would be up to 13 teams disqualified.
    - what if we get down to the sweet sixteen and a coach or player gets covid? what if we get down to the finals and one player gets covid, do they award a national championship on a bye?

    - i do not know the details, but i sure hope there is what i call some 'balance' to efforts to protect players and coaches. the rest of the country exhibits 'balance' in our daily lives, i.e. we get up move around and undoubtedly put ourselves in contact with people and surfaces that are covid infected. i just think a zero threshold is a recipe for blowing up the tournament..
    It is doable. May not be easy, but is doable. Once they get the teams there in Indy and verify they are all healthy, it is bubble time. That works. The NBA and NHL both did it. Teams will have to be very conscious the couple of weeks prior.
    'I found it is the small everyday deeds of ordinary folk that keep the darkness at bay small acts of kindness and love.'
    - Gandalf the Grey
    ________________________________



    Foo Time
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 02:31 PM #6
    MDABE80
    MDABE80 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    12,835

    Default

    Vaccines to each kid now............7 tests doable but crazy,.. We need that title.........go to any length to get it. We get Chet and we'll be in the title contention as well. Chet and Timme.....Ballo and....???
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules