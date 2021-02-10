Thread: March Madness Start Times

Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
· 12m
NCAA tourney programming schedule.
Starts with First Four on truTV and TBS, with all four games being played on Thursday, March 18. Coverage will begin at 4:00 PM ET.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
First Round - Friday, March 19 and Saturday, March 20. Coverage starts at 12 pm ET each day.
Second Round games - Sunday, March 21 and Monday, March 22. Coverage also starts at 12 ET.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
10m
Sweet 16: Sat, March 27 and Sun, March 28. Each game will have its own TV window.
TBS will televise 2 games in primetime each night – beginning at 7:00 PM ET while CBS will broadcast 2 games in afternoon both days, beginning at 2:00 PM, ET on Saturday and 1:00 PM, ET on Sunday.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
9m
Elite 8:
CBS will air the games on Monday, March 29, beginning at 7:00 PM ET, and TBS will televise the games on Tuesday, March 30, with coverage starting at 6:00 PM ET.
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
9m
Final Four:
Semifinals on Saturday, April 3; First game will start at 5 pm ET.
National Championship on Monday, April 5 at 9:00 PM ET
https://www.ncaa.com/news/basketball...ens-basketball