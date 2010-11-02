Zags Host San Francisco Thursday

Bulldogs return to action for first game in nine daysWomen's Basketball2/9/2021SPOKANE, Wash. – The No. 17/16 Gonzaga women's basketball team hosts San Francisco Thursday, Feb. 11 at 5 p.m. inside the McCarthey Athletic Center in its first game in nine days.#17/16 GONZAGA (16-2, 11-0 WCC) vs. SAN FRANCISCO (11-8, 7-6 WCC)FEB. 11 | 5 P.M. | SPOKANE, WASH. | McCARTHEY ATHLETIC CENTERTELEVISION:| LIVE STREAM (OUT OF REGION) | LIVE STATS- The Bulldogs extended their win streak to 15 games with a 63-56 win over BYU at home on Feb. 2. GU's win streak is currently the third-longest win streak in the nation amongst teams participating in the 2020-21 season (Princeton has won 22-straight, but the Tigers have opted out of the 2020-21 season). California Baptist claims the longest win streak at 19 games, dating back to the 2019-20 season, while Bucknell ranks second at 17 games, also dating back to last season.- With the win over the Cougars, Gonzaga improved to 11-0 in WCC play for the second-straight season and the third time the last four seasons.- Gonzaga remains the only unbeaten team in the WCC at 11-0.- Thursday will mark the 12th time in program history GU has played on Feb. 11, and all of the Zags' games on the date have been played against WCC opponents. The Zags carry a 9-2 record on the date. Back on 2/11/10, GU set the program record for blocks in a single game, registering 16 in an 88-75 victory at Saint Mary's.- Currently, Gonzaga is ranked 17th in the AP Poll and 16th in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. The Bulldogs have now been ranked or receiving votes for 50 consecutive voting weeks, dating back to Dec. 3, 2018.- The Bulldogs return three starters and nine letter winners from last season's squad that claimed the Zags' fourth consecutive West Coast Conference regular season title.- In 2019-20, Gonzaga rose to its highest regular-season national ranking ever, securing a No. 11 AP and No. 10 ranking in the USA Today/WBCA Coaches Poll. Prior to the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Zags were predicted as high as a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament and were expected to host the First and Second Rounds for the first time since the NCAA changed hosting rules for the tournament in 2014-15.- Gonzaga returns 79.1 percent of its scoring and 79.2 percent of its rebounding from last season.- Gonzaga returns as one of the top defensive teams in the nation from a season ago. In 2019-20, the Bulldogs ranked third in the nation in scoring defense, limiting opponents to 51.9 points per game.- The Bulldogs won 28 games last season, including a 17-1 mark in WCC play to tie their own record for wins in a conference season. It was the fourth-straight 25+ win season and 12th 25+ win season in the last 13 seasons.- HOME: 23-10, Gonzaga leads- ROAD: 19-15, Gonzaga leads- NEUTRAL: 4-1, Gonzaga leads- FIRST MEETING: Gonzaga won, 57-36 (1988)- LAST MEETING: Gonzaga won 76-52 in San Francisco (1/16/21)- STREAK: Gonzaga, Won 9- San Francisco is 11-8 overall on the season with a 7-6 mark in WCC play. Since GU defeated the Dons 76-52 in San Francisco back on Jan. 16, USF has rattled off six-straight wins.- Two players average double-figures for USF, led by freshman phenom Ioanna Krimili at 19.1 points per game shooting 45.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from long range. Her 19.1 points per game leads the WCC, and she also ranks eighth in the conference in field goal percentage. Krimili has been tabbed WCC Freshman of the Week eight times this season. She's also twice been named WCC Player of the Week.- Lucie Hoskova adds 13.9 points per game shooting 50.2 percent from the floor to go along with 5.7 rebounds per game.- Lucija Kostic leads the Dons in assists (4.3) and rebounds (6.0). Kostic's 4.3 assists per game also rank third in the conference.- Nearly a third of USF's attempts come from beyond-the-arc, and as a team its shooting a collective 33.6 percent from long range. Krimili leads the charge at 44.4 percent from long range; that number also ranks 23rd nationally. The Heraklion, Greece, native has made five or more threes in a single game on seven occasions.- As a team, USF averages 71.2 points per game shooting 43.1 percent from the floor to go along with 35.0 rebounds, 15.3 assists and 8.1 steals per game. As a team, the Dons average 14.3 turnovers per game.[Feb. 9] Gonzaga is currently on a 15-game win streak, dating back to an 89-50 win at Wyoming on Dec. 8, 2020. In program history, Gonzaga has put together a 15-game win streak during in seven other seasons including three of the last four seasons. Its first win streak of at least 14 games came during the 2004-05 season; that year, the Bulldogs won 23-straight. That 23-game win streak still stands as the longest win streak in program history.Jill Townsend was recently announced as one of 30 women's basketball players nationwide to be considered as a candidate for the Senior CLASS Award. Townsend, the reigning WCC Player of the Year, currently leads Gonzaga in scoring at 13.5 points per game shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and ranks third in rebounding at 5.3 per contest. The Okanogan, Wash., native has reached double-figures 11 times this season--including a career-high 29 at South Dakota State on Dec. 6. She also has three double-doubles on the season (points, rebounds), and on Jan. 24, she became the 24th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.[Feb. 9] GU currently leads the WCC--and ranks 23rd in the nation--in scoring defense at 56.2 points per game. This is the ninth-straight season that Gonzaga has either led or ranked second in the WCC in scoring defense; the Zags are the only team in the WCC to have ranked at least second in the category since 2012-13. Since ranking third in 2011-12, GU has led the WCC in scoring defense five times, including each of the last five seasons. Simply put, it's really tough to score against the Zags.[Feb. 9] Gonzaga is currently on a 16-game conference win streak, dating back to Feb. 13, 2020. That is the longest true conference win streak under Head Coach Lisa Fortier (WCC Tournament games not included).