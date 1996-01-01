Two Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-WCC; Zags Selected Second in Preseason Poll
Yake, Jacob highlight this year’s preseason team
SAN BRUNO, Calif. — Gonzaga landed two players on the preseason all-West Coast Conference roster, the West Coast Conference announced Tuesday.
Senior righty Alek Jacob
and redshirt senior shortstop Ernie Yake
, both all-conference in 2019, were each named to the 15-man roster. Both previously earned preseason honors in 2020 before the season was cancelled, and rejected pro offers to return to Spokane and compete in 2021.
Yake
batted .338 — second best on the team by average — and led the Zags in hits and runs during the shortened season. He finished 2020 with a team-high 7 multi-hit games, ending on a six-game hit streak. Yake said awards and honors run separately from his goals, but the added motivation is beneficial.
"I don't know if it's even happened before, but it doesn't really mean anything to me," Yake said of the honor. "I still gotta go out and prove it."
Jacob
is entering his third straight year as one of GU's most game-tested pitchers. As a freshman, he leaped into a starting role for a NCAA Regional-bound Zags team in 2018. In 2019, he threw a 2.88 ERA in 103 innings as both a starter and "silver bullet" reliever, good for a first-team all-conference that season and a preseason all-American nod in 2020. His career numbers (15-9, 2.71 ERA, 12 saves and 211 strikeouts) speak to consistency among a largely unproven GU bullpen.
"Alek is Alek," said Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon. "He's been a pretty productive guy from day one on campus, so we're thrilled to have him and slot him into one of those weekend rotation spots."
Pepperdine and Portland led the way with four nominees each, but Yake and Jacob are two of only four players on the list who were previously named to an all-conference team. Zag returners Guthrie Morrison and Brett Harris also earned all-WCC honors in 2019, but weren't named to the preseason list this year.
GU was picked to finish second in the conference in the coaches' poll, receiving two first-place votes and 67 points.
After a breakout spring in 2020 that culminated in a national ranking, Pepperdine finished with six first-place votes and 78 total points as the conference's new favorite heading into the spring. San Diego and BYU each earned one first-place vote each for third and fourth, respectively.
The Bulldogs square off with New Mexico to kick off the 2021 season in Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. Live stats and streaming options will be available on GoZags.com.
2021 WCC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
Team (First Place Votes) Points
Pepperdine (6) 78
Gonzaga (2) 67
San Diego (1) 63
BYU (1) 50
Loyola Marymount 40
San Francisco 40
Portland 38
Santa Clara 30
Saint Mary's (CA) 29
Pacific 15
2021 All-WCC Preseason Baseball Team – Position Players
Name Institution Yr. Pos.
Reese Alexiades Pepperdine Sr. OF
Billy Cook Pepperdine Jr. 2B/OF
Jake Holcroft Portland Fr. OF
Shane McGuire San Diego Jr. C
Charles Middleton Pacific Jr. LF
Aharon Modlin Pepperdine Sr. INF
Caleb Ricketts San Diego So. 1B/C
Chad Stevens Portland Jr. INF
Trace Tammaro Portland So. INF
Ernie Yake Gonzaga Jr. SS
2021 All-WCC Preseason Baseball Team – Pitchers
Name Institution Yr. Pos.
Josh Agnew LMU Sr. RHP
Cooper Chandler Pepperdine Jr. RHP
Alek Jacob Gonzaga Jr. RHP
Christian Peters Portland Sr. RHP
Carter Rustad San Diego Fr. RHP