Two Bulldogs Earn Preseason All-WCC; Zags Selected Second in Preseason Poll

Senior rightyand redshirt senior shortstop, both all-conference in 2019, were each named to the 15-man roster. Both previously earned preseason honors in 2020 before the season was cancelled, and rejected pro offers to return to Spokane and compete in 2021.batted .338 — second best on the team by average — and led the Zags in hits and runs during the shortened season. He finished 2020 with a team-high 7 multi-hit games, ending on a six-game hit streak. Yake said awards and honors run separately from his goals, but the added motivation is beneficial."I don't know if it's even happened before, but it doesn't really mean anything to me," Yake said of the honor. "I still gotta go out and prove it."is entering his third straight year as one of GU's most game-tested pitchers. As a freshman, he leaped into a starting role for a NCAA Regional-bound Zags team in 2018. In 2019, he threw a 2.88 ERA in 103 innings as both a starter and "silver bullet" reliever, good for a first-team all-conference that season and a preseason all-American nod in 2020. His career numbers (15-9, 2.71 ERA, 12 saves and 211 strikeouts) speak to consistency among a largely unproven GU bullpen."Alek is Alek," said Zags pitching coach Brandon Harmon. "He's been a pretty productive guy from day one on campus, so we're thrilled to have him and slot him into one of those weekend rotation spots."Pepperdine and Portland led the way with four nominees each, but Yake and Jacob are two of only four players on the list who were previously named to an all-conference team. Zag returners Guthrie Morrison and Brett Harris also earned all-WCC honors in 2019, but weren't named to the preseason list this year.After a breakout spring in 2020 that culminated in a national ranking, Pepperdine finished with six first-place votes and 78 total points as the conference's new favorite heading into the spring. San Diego and BYU each earned one first-place vote each for third and fourth, respectively.The Bulldogs square off with New Mexico to kick off the 2021 season in Surprise, Arizona on Feb. 19 at 4 p.m. Live stats and streaming options will be available on GoZags.com.Pepperdine (6) 78San Diego (1) 63BYU (1) 50Loyola Marymount 40San Francisco 40Portland 38Santa Clara 30Saint Mary's (CA) 29Pacific 15Reese Alexiades Pepperdine Sr. OFBilly Cook Pepperdine Jr. 2B/OFJake Holcroft Portland Fr. OFShane McGuire San Diego Jr. CCharles Middleton Pacific Jr. LFAharon Modlin Pepperdine Sr. INFCaleb Ricketts San Diego So. 1B/CChad Stevens Portland Jr. INFTrace Tammaro Portland So. INFJosh Agnew LMU Sr. RHPCooper Chandler Pepperdine Jr. RHPChristian Peters Portland Sr. RHPCarter Rustad San Diego Fr. RHP