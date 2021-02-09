Thread: Zags vs BYU Post-game Thoughts

Originally Posted by Reborn Originally Posted by

Good morning everyone. I'm in Michigan and had to watch the game at 11 pm; and went right to bed after the game at 1 am. But man, I feel like I saw a different game then most of you here. I thought the Zags played phenomally. Phenomally. I have NO criticism as all of this really good Zag team. All sports are about adjusting to what your opponent is doing to defend you. And that's what happened last night, and what happens everytime we play. Gonzaga is so good with so many stars that they are just too darn hard to defend really. Do they stop Kispert? They held him in check but he did score 13. Howeveer, did you notice that Suggs got 24? You might stop one guy but someone else will hit 20. Suggs does not usually score in the 20's. They didn't stop Ayayi. The Zags didn't need him because Suggs was tearing them up time after time. This was a game where the opponent believed that they could hold Suggs in check one on one. And they couldn't.



The same for Timme. BYU chose to defend him one on one as well, and they saw what happens when any team tries to do that. BYU had a BIG center, and I guess they felt they could stop Timme one on one. We saw how that went. And imo Nembard was also phenominal. He hasn't been mentioned much here in this thread. I love watching that kid play. I believe he is my favorite player, among so many great picks. But I love how he plays the game. I believe he's the best point guard in the country. He handles the ball so well that it has become a part of him. The ball has become one with him. He floats like an angel and then stings you like a bee. He is not the best 3 point shooter, but he can do that at times, but he knows how to shoot those jumpers from the elbows, and is almost automatic from those spots, but mostly I LOVE how he passes. Sure Suggs may get his points, Timme, all of them, but mostly it's Nembhard who is feeding them perfect passes. You know I love the skill of passing, and he's the best. Stats have him for only 2 assists but, IMO that's way off. Cook didn't score, but he didn't have to.



I don't worry about this team at all. Few here have given BYU the respect that they deserve. They are a very good team, and tough. They closed the gap a little at the end, only because Gonzaga let up some after they knew the game was over. BYU made good runs, yet Gonzaga answered every one of them with a run of their own. I expected a real good game and I'm happy we got one. But I have more respect for the WCC than almost all of you do. If this conference was as bad as some think, Gonzaga would never have become the dominant NCAA Tournament team that they have become. I am one who likes to give credit when credit is due.



Barcello is a star, and great basketball player. He played a great game and I enjoyed watching him. We held his 3 point shooting down, yet he was able to still find shots, much like Nembhard. Nembhard is every bit as good imo. In fact as good as Barcello is, I will take Nembard because he can pass as well as score.



That's enough for now. But I did love this game, and want to congratulate the boys for playing a really good game. I could really see the joy they were feeling after the game. THEY knew they were in a fight, and I could feel the satisfaction that they felt.



Go Zags!