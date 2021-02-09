Thread: Zags vs BYU Post-game Thoughts

Zags win 82 to 71 to sweep BYU in the regular season and improve to 19 and 0.
Suggs and Timme were really impressive. Timme struggled at the line. Byu is a tournament team and will win a game in march.
Love the zags for life
workmanlike performance...but not particularly impressive and certainly not hitting on all cylinders.
last year we won a bunch of games whose outcome was in doubt in last 4 minutes,
we were so used to winning under pressure of close games i felt confident about the Dance.
this year we havent been a few points apart within the last 4 minutes that I can recall.
i would love to see us play a strong team that ends up a few points apart in the last few minutes
before the dance, so we can have that experience.
however apparently baylor is same as us, though i didn't look up all their data.
i am not so afraid of a texas tach type of handsy game, cuz all four of our guards getting
minutes are excellent ball handlers
Great seeing Suggs play so well. Not a game where everyone played great but Suggs, Timme, Nembhard playing real well in same game is enough vs WCC. I trust our vets Kispert and Ayayi will show up too come tourney time.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
Nemby and Suggs a powerful backcourt
Tims free throws could cost us
Kispert two poor games, predictable on offense
Joel no clue
Watson contributed
BYU can shoot, Barcello all league.
Pope can coach
If thats the stiffest comp we will see, theres a prob.
As good as the Zags are offensively not everyone is going to be on every night. Kispert not a great game but come on! Joel didn't have it from 3 but the kid played 39 min so obviously someone thought he was doing what he need to be doing or he would be on the bench in a heartbeat. Zags were in control the whole game. Timme Ft's not good tonight no question but this team dosn't need to be near perfect to beat good teams and has the ability to kick it up way more than a notch to beat really good teams. Its a W! Who's next.
Coaches know Kispert is dangerous so put their best defender on him regularly with variable success. With Suggs emerging that strategy might change opposition priorities. Suggs got benched by a bad ref call and it was clear very quickly we are lesser of a team without him on the floor. We had some blatant defensive lapses last night that were a concern, but to BYU's credit they played with great energy and intensity especially in the second half. Suggs goes into freshman hero ball mode occasionally and forgets the concept of team ball which is annoying when it leads to turnover we can't afford.
Those refs got so many calls wrong it mucked up the flow of the game. For a stretch it seemed the stripes were trying to get BYU into the game with BS calls.
What I really like about Suggs is his crazy competitive drive. It's easy to see his future is bright, they guy plays flat out and has the talent to be the star he is hailed to be (eventually).
To Fish & Game: Keep streams stocked well for Mr. Few!
Corey's offensive dropoff is not surprising, now that we're in conference play. Our opponents have much more experience playing us, and they're more focused on taking certain players out of their game.
Good morning everyone. I'm in Michigan and had to watch the game at 11 pm; and went right to bed after the game at 1 am. But man, I feel like I saw a different game then most of you here. I thought the Zags played phenomally. Phenomally. I have NO criticism as all of this really good Zag team. All sports are about adjusting to what your opponent is doing to defend you. And that's what happened last night, and what happens everytime we play. Gonzaga is so good with so many stars that they are just too darn hard to defend really. Do they stop Kispert? They held him in check but he did score 13. Howeveer, did you notice that Suggs got 24? You might stop one guy but someone else will hit 20. Suggs does not usually score in the 20's. They didn't stop Ayayi. The Zags didn't need him because Suggs was tearing them up time after time. This was a game where the opponent believed that they could hold Suggs in check one on one. And they couldn't.
The same for Timme. BYU chose to defend him one on one as well, and they saw what happens when any team tries to do that. BYU had a BIG center, and I guess they felt they could stop Timme one on one. We saw how that went. And imo Nembard was also phenominal. He hasn't been mentioned much here in this thread. I love watching that kid play. I believe he is my favorite player, among so many great picks. But I love how he plays the game. I believe he's the best point guard in the country. He handles the ball so well that it has become a part of him. The ball has become one with him. He floats like an angel and then stings you like a bee. He is not the best 3 point shooter, but he can do that at times, but he knows how to shoot those jumpers from the elbows, and is almost automatic from those spots, but mostly I LOVE how he passes. Sure Suggs may get his points, Timme, all of them, but mostly it's Nembhard who is feeding them perfect passes. You know I love the skill of passing, and he's the best. Stats have him for only 2 assists but, IMO that's way off. Cook didn't score, but he didn't have to.
I don't worry about this team at all. Few here have given BYU the respect that they deserve. They are a very good team, and tough. They closed the gap a little at the end, only because Gonzaga let up some after they knew the game was over. BYU made good runs, yet Gonzaga answered every one of them with a run of their own. I expected a real good game and I'm happy we got one. But I have more respect for the WCC than almost all of you do. If this conference was as bad as some think, Gonzaga would never have become the dominant NCAA Tournament team that they have become. I am one who likes to give credit when credit is due.
Barcello is a star, and great basketball player. He played a great game and I enjoyed watching him. We held his 3 point shooting down, yet he was able to still find shots, much like Nembhard. Nembhard is every bit as good imo. In fact as good as Barcello is, I will take Nembard because he can pass as well as score.
That's enough for now. But I did love this game, and want to congratulate the boys for playing a really good game. I could really see the joy they were feeling after the game. THEY knew they were in a fight, and I could feel the satisfaction that they felt.
Go Zags!
Go Zags!!! The Best Is Yet To Come!!!
John Blanchette: https://spokesmanreview-wa.newsmemor...lDate=20210209“That (start) was just how much respect they have for BYU,” Zags coach Mark Few said. “This team, all year when they know the guys across from them are more than capable of taking them down, have always responded pretty darn well. We were slogging along at Pacific (in a 76-58 win last Thursday). We wanted to get out and play with some pace, and we certainly did that.”
It’ll take at least a national championship and more than two decades in the public consciousness to sway the doubters, though baskeball’s they- don’t-play- Qanonbody crowd will still be going strong in 2050, surely.
At the moment, however, the Bulldogs don’t want to be running with that blue blood crowd.
Gonzaga’s 90-week streak tops the charts now because the Monday’s poll was the first after 231 straight that Kansas wasn’t among the Top 25. And not just the Jayhawks.
Gideon has the best hair in basketball...