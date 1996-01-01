Thread: Post game radio GU-BYU

Hudson: Bulldogs complete season sweep of BYU 82-71. GU raced out to a big early lead but unlike Spokane this game ended up 41-31 at the half. At 52-44 the Zags went on an 18-5 run. BYU went on a late spurt after GU went up 78-60 but the Zags made their free throws down the stretch. GU remains undefeated at 19-0, 11-0. Suggs with his third 20 points game of the season, Timme had a double double, Nembhard had 15 and Kispert 13. BYU with the strong finish ended up shooting 48% from the floor. Barcello with 20, Averette with 14. Zags shoot 51% from the floor. Only Zag bench points, 6 from Watson who did not start tonight. There was a limited number of fans in attendance. GU had three threes in the first 2:15 to build the early lead. BYU did cut the lead to single figures late in the first half but a Nembhard bucket made it 41-31 at the half. Suggs didn't play much in the first half but did have 9 points in 9 minutes. Suggs made up for it in the second half as he took over the game offensively. GU did lead by as much as 22 at 72-50 with around 7 minutes left but BYU did not go away. BYU had a quick 9 point run late, the score went from 78-60 to 78 to 69 but the Zags did make some free throws down the stretch to close out the win. Suggs had 5 rebound, 3 steals and 2 assists to go along with his 24 points. Ayayi had a tough night from the field at 1-6 finishing with 4 points.
Few: Suggs is not going to have a good night every time out, but he was bringing it tonight. When he is in the open court like he was tonight he really makes us go. I think BYU is a tournament team, they have size, Good guard play from Barcello, he was a handful tonight, Averette was good tonight. They are a tough scout. If you are not totally into defense they can really make you pay. They have good rim protection, they are just a handful. It's tough to complain. about my team, they have handled everything thrown in front of them. I didn't like how we finished the game tonight. We need to tighten up some things. Any time you come to Provo and get a double digit win you are doing something right. Hudson noted we thought things would be a little different tonight than it was in Spokane and they were.
First 20 point game for Suggs since Dec 19 vs. Iowa. A career high for rebounds for Timme with 13, beating his old mark of 11. Nembhard finished with 15, his second best game as a Zag, he had 19 vs. West Virginia. 72 of 82 Zag points from Timme, Suggs, Nembhard, and Kispert. GU only 12-21 from the line as Timme was only 3-9, very uncharacteristic. Barcello was really tough for BYU tonight, only 1-5 from three, but he decided to go inside and finished 9-16 from the field for his 20. I think the rebounds were nearly even at GU-36, BYU-35. Both teams finished with 14 assists. Unless something happens soon the next game is vs. USF on Saturday since the Santa Clara game was canceled. That's it tonight!
Timme said after my initial post the game last year at Provo left a really bad taste in our mouth. We had to be escorted off the floor after game and we wanted to take care of business tonight. Those of us who were here last year didn't forget and we made sure the new guys understood!