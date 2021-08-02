Page 6 of 6 FirstFirst ... 23456
Thread: GAME THREAD: Zags @BYU - 2.8.2021

  1. Yesterday, 09:57 PM #126
    gobroncsgozags
    Quote Originally Posted by drvenkman05 View Post
    What in the world was that pushing of Suggs to the ground? BYU is getting awfully chippy, trying to make it look closer.
    I absolutely hate watching my teams play BYU in basketball or football (BSU). Not a great institution.
  2. Yesterday, 09:59 PM #127
    katman50
    Too much dribbling. Too much one on one ball. Not enough passing the ball around.
  3. Yesterday, 10:00 PM #128
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Did we cover in spite of ourselves?
  4. Yesterday, 10:01 PM #129
    Plainsman
    Quote Originally Posted by gueastcoast View Post
    Did we cover in spite of ourselves?
    Really? Who cares. This is not a sports betting board.
  5. Yesterday, 10:04 PM #130
    gueastcoast's Avatar
    gueastcoast
    Quote Originally Posted by Plainsman View Post
    Really? Who cares. This is not a sports betting board.
    LOL geez, lighten up Francis. I've noted separately I don't bet on college basketball. Try to keep up
  6. Yesterday, 10:09 PM #131
    ZagZombie's Avatar
    ZagZombie
    In regards to covering the spread, Sean Farnham brought it up. That's what peaked my interest in whether we covered or not. Also in regards to the game my concern was the bench had 6 points (Anton). Gotta get others more involved. Need a deep(er) bench if you wanna win the natty
  7. Yesterday, 10:18 PM #132
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    The spread was 11 or 11.5, depending on which line one uses (for amusement purposes only)


