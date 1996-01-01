Thread: Townsend Selected as Senior CLASS Award Candidate

Townsend Selected as Senior CLASS Award Candidate

One of 30 womens basketball candidates nationwide Gonzaga women's basketball senior guard Jill Townsend has been selected as one of 30 women's basketball players nationwide as a candidate for the 2020-21 Senior CLASS Award. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.Townsend, the reigning WCC Player of the Year, currently leads the Zags in scoring at 13.5 points per contest shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and ranks third in rebounding at 5.3 per game. The Okanogan, Wash., native has reached double-figures 11 times this season, including a career-high 29 in a double-overtime lossthe last time GU lost this seasonat South Dakota State on Dec. 6. She also has three double-doubles on the season (points, rebounds), and on Jan. 24 she became the 24th player in program history to eclipse 1,000 career points.Townsend has also excelled in the classroom working toward her B.A. in biology, and she has spent nearly 60 hours assisting the Spokane community.An acronym for Celebration Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School®, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.The candidates will be narrowed to ten finalists in late February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot. Ballots will be distributed through a nationwide voting system to media, coaches and fans, who will then select the candidate who best exemplifies excellence in the four C's of community, classroom, character and competition.