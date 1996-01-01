Thread: Santa Clara game cancelled

Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex Originally Posted by

Considering how tenuous any scheduled game this season is, I’d rather see Zags vs Baylor ASAP. It’s what college hoops wants and needs. Heck, anything can happen this year including, heaven forbid, the NCAA tourney bubble turning into a COVID super spreader event amongst teams and the whole thing shutting down. Not trying to be a Debbie Downer but that’s a distinct possibility.