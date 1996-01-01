Thread: Santa Clara game cancelled

https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule
FEB 11 (THU) 7 P.M.
WCC
AT
SANTA CLARA
SANTA CLARA, CA
Canceled
It's not funny.
Let the banter begin on any replacements for Thursday --
Go Zags!!
The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
Not sure when any of these guys are coming off pause but currently I believe SCU,SMC,LMU,USD are down.
That leaves BYU, USF, Pacific, Portland & PEP.
They could hang around Provo & play the Cougs Wed. or Thurs, or go to USF early & play the Dons ahead of the scheduled Saturday match-up
or a non leaguer
or the Washington Generals.
This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
- our lady of the lakes.....i'd guess they would have no conference conflicts, lets get ur done.
It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
I don’t think we’ll see a game added as the Zags are playing 2 games this week. I could be wrong, but I don’t see the upside of adding a game before a typically tough road game in SF. Also, I am bummed to be missing the game on Saturday with it being less than a mile from my house.
It's not going to be any major out of conference team so let's not go there again. Most likely I'd expect to see Portland on Thursday and hopefully USF will be good to go on Saturday. I fully expect them to play Thursday.
From Jim Meehan regarding "scheduling possibilities": Several top 15 programs technically have Wednesday or Thursday open. No. 4 Ohio State is scheduled to play Monday and Saturday. No. 6 Illinois isn’t scheduled to play until Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Illini’s Thursday game vs. Michigan was postponed due to the Wolverines’ COVID concerns.
No. 7 Texas Tech plays West Virginia on Tuesday but its Saturday game against Baylor has been postponed. No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Texas both have games Tuesday and Saturday. No. 12 Oklahoma doesn’t play until Saturday after the postponement of Wednesday’s game vs. Baylor.
Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...or-third-time/
It seems to me that all those bluest of blue bloods now on the outside of the bubble, namely Kentucky Michigan State North Carolina Duke, others, would relish the chance for a win against the number one team in the country just to get back into consideration for March madness. Does that make too much sense?