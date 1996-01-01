Thread: Santa Clara game cancelled

Results 1 to 15 of 15

    Santa Clara game cancelled

    https://gozags.com/sports/mens-basketball/schedule


    FEB 11 (THU) 7 P.M.
    WCC
    AT
    SANTA CLARA
    SANTA CLARA, CA

    Canceled
    PROGRAM TUNEIN HISTORY
    It's not funny.
    Default

    Let the banter begin on any replacements for Thursday --

    Go Zags!!
    The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 77Zag
    Let the banter begin on any replacements for Thursday --

    Go Zags!!
    If nothing else, they should try to get a game against the #1 team.

    Wait a minute...that would just be practice!
    It's not funny.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 77Zag
    Let the banter begin on any replacements for Thursday --

    Go Zags!!
    My best guess on who is available (all 4 WCC games showing postponed or cancelled on Thursday).

    Not sure when any of these guys are coming off pause but currently I believe SCU,SMC,LMU,USD are down.

    That leaves BYU, USF, Pacific, Portland & PEP.

    They could hang around Provo & play the Cougs Wed. or Thurs, or go to USF early & play the Dons ahead of the scheduled Saturday match-up

    or a non leaguer

    or the Washington Generals.
    This post is for March Madness seeding purposes only.
    Default

    - our lady of the lakes.....i'd guess they would have no conference conflicts, lets get ur done.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
    - our lady of the lakes.....i'd guess they would have no conference conflicts, lets get ur done.
    I'll buy that for a dollar !!!

    Hopefully we can get someone local in OOC, beating up on these WCC teams is getting tiresome.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by 77Zag
    Let the banter begin on any replacements for Thursday --

    Go Zags!!
    Villanova, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Texas Tech. Anyone except Baylor. I want to see two undefeated teams playing for the national title.
    Quote Originally Posted by Reborn View Post
    Go Zags!!!
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig
    Villanova, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Texas Tech. Anyone except Baylor. I want to see two undefeated teams playing for the national title.
    Ttu would be a great practice for ncaa tourny.
    Love the zags for life
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagdontzig
    Villanova, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan, Texas Tech. Anyone except Baylor. I want to see two undefeated teams playing for the national title.
    Considering how tenuous any scheduled game this season is, I'd rather see Zags vs Baylor ASAP. It's what college hoops wants and needs. Heck, anything can happen this year including, heaven forbid, the NCAA tourney bubble turning into a COVID super spreader event amongst teams and the whole thing shutting down. Not trying to be a Debbie Downer but that's a distinct possibility.
    It is their time....their team...I just get to watch. - Bartruff1
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzagasaurusFlex
    Considering how tenuous any scheduled game this season is, I'd rather see Zags vs Baylor ASAP. It's what college hoops wants and needs. Heck, anything can happen this year including, heaven forbid, the NCAA tourney bubble turning into a COVID super spreader event amongst teams and the whole thing shutting down. Not trying to be a Debbie Downer but that's a distinct possibility.
    Yeah, I agree. I think we need to appreciate every ounce of this season, because we are guaranteed nothing.
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver
    Yeah, I agree. I think we need to appreciate every ounce of this season, because we are guaranteed nothing.
    That's a lesson we should have learned last March.
    Default

    I don't think we'll see a game added as the Zags are playing 2 games this week. I could be wrong, but I don't see the upside of adding a game before a typically tough road game in SF. Also, I am bummed to be missing the game on Saturday with it being less than a mile from my house.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Default

    It's not going to be any major out of conference team so let's not go there again. Most likely I'd expect to see Portland on Thursday and hopefully USF will be good to go on Saturday. I fully expect them to play Thursday.
    Default

    From Jim Meehan regarding "scheduling possibilities": Several top 15 programs technically have Wednesday or Thursday open. No. 4 Ohio State is scheduled to play Monday and Saturday. No. 6 Illinois isn't scheduled to play until Tuesday, Feb. 16. The Illini's Thursday game vs. Michigan was postponed due to the Wolverines' COVID concerns.

    No. 7 Texas Tech plays West Virginia on Tuesday but its Saturday game against Baylor has been postponed. No. 11 Alabama and No. 13 Texas both have games Tuesday and Saturday. No. 12 Oklahoma doesn't play until Saturday after the postponement of Wednesday's game vs. Baylor.

    Link: https://www.spokesman.com/stories/20...or-third-time/
    Default

    It seems to me that all those bluest of blue bloods now on the outside of the bubble, namely Kentucky Michigan State North Carolina Duke, others, would relish the chance for a win against the number one team in the country just to get back into consideration for March madness. Does that make too much sense?
