Page 2 of 2 FirstFirst 12
Results 26 to 33 of 33

Thread: Teams You Do Not Want In Zags Bracket

  1. Yesterday, 08:45 PM #26
    DZ's Avatar
    DZ
    DZ is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Sep 2007
    Posts
    18,562

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Oh my. That tall, Bucknell grad in the $2,000 suit happens to be the best in the business and scares the beegeezes out of me. The best system in CBB and the best kids to run it.
    You have shirts that cost more than $2000

    Meanwhile, I am lucky to drive a car that costs more.
    Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
    Mark Twain.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Yesterday, 10:14 PM #27
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,352

    Default

    A lot of people here are going to be really disappointed when we get walloped by a lesser team. There are 10-15 teams right now that could beat us any given night. The field is not as far behind us and Baylor as were being told. If we had a couple more options down low and one more good three point shooter it might be different, but as it is...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Yesterday, 10:37 PM #28
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    989

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by hooter73 View Post
    A lot of people here are going to be really disappointed when we get walloped by a lesser team. There are 10-15 teams right now that could beat us any given night. The field is not as far behind us and Baylor as were being told. If we had a couple more options down low and one more good three point shooter it might be different, but as it is...
    - agree, it has been awhile since after a game i could say, wow, that was an impressive game.
    - tonights game was not impressive.
    - 'most' teams listed above 'could' have beaten the zags tonight.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Yesterday, 10:45 PM #29
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,518

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GonzaGAW View Post
    - agree, it has been awhile since after a game i could say, wow, that was an impressive game.
    - tonights game was not impressive.
    - 'most' teams listed above 'could' have beaten the zags tonight.
    I’m just going to say it to be fair but we are about to finish on Saturday 6 of the past 7 games on the road including 5 in a row lol. And we still toying with teams. 6 of 7 on the road or 5 in a row has to be exhausting especially with all the protocols. You can’t look at this as a normal year. Defense travels. And that’s what we’ve been traveling with
    Qualified for 21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Yesterday, 10:52 PM #30
    GonzaGAW
    GonzaGAW is offline Bleeds GU Blue
    Join Date
    Aug 2012
    Location
    Spokane, Wa.
    Posts
    989

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gonzagafan62 View Post
    I’m just going to say it to be fair but we are about to finish on Saturday 6 of the past 7 games on the road including 5 in a row lol. And we still toying with teams. 6 of 7 on the road or 5 in a row has to be exhausting especially with all the protocols. You can’t look at this as a normal year. Defense travels. And that’s what we’ve been traveling with
    - i hear what you are saying, covid protocols, isolation, road games, it is not easy and yes our defense has been improving steadily (kenpom #7)
    - but you can't 'toy' with michigan, villanova, texas, baylor, alabama and so on and so on.
    - i'm hopeful this team can focus on both sides of the ball and quite frankly throttle some teams, put them away by half up by 25. they are good enough to do so i believe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:50 AM #31
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,489

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by DZ View Post
    You have shirts that cost more than $2000

    Meanwhile, I am lucky to drive a car that costs more.
    Good call, but not anymore. Once, plenty of Turnbull & Asser custom jobs, six hunge, three months to make, Regent Street or 57th St.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 06:13 AM #32
    caduceus's Avatar
    caduceus
    caduceus is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Mar 2007
    Posts
    5,023

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jazzdelmar View Post
    Good call, but not anymore. Once, plenty of Turnbull & Asser custom jobs, six hunge, three months to make, Regent Street or 57th St.
    Yikes. I once walked into a NYC tie store. Found a GREAT tie. Of course, no price tags. Asked how much...80. Awesome. Go to check out -- 80 meant 800. We laughed all they way back to our hotel. Only a fool would...

    A night at club 21 cost me far, far less. And without those stupid cigars.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 06:30 AM #33
    jazzdelmar's Avatar
    jazzdelmar
    jazzdelmar is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    18,489

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by caduceus View Post
    Yikes. I once walked into a NYC tie store. Found a GREAT tie. Of course, no price tags. Asked how much...80. Awesome. Go to check out -- 80 meant 800. We laughed all they way back to our hotel. Only a fool would...

    A night at club 21 cost me far, far less. And without those stupid cigars.
    $800 a tie? Musta been super high end designer like Charvet, Lanvin, etc.

    https://www.neimanmarcus.com/p/stefa...E&gclsrc=aw.ds
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules