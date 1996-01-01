Thread: Teams You Do Not Want In Zags Bracket

I’m just going to say it to be fair but we are about to finish on Saturday 6 of the past 7 games on the road including 5 in a row lol. And we still toying with teams. 6 of 7 on the road or 5 in a row has to be exhausting especially with all the protocols. You can’t look at this as a normal year. Defense travels. And that’s what we’ve been traveling with
Originally Posted by GonzaGAW
- agree, it has been awhile since after a game i could say, wow, that was an impressive game.
- tonights game was not impressive.
- 'most' teams listed above 'could' have beaten the zags tonight.
Qualified for 21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.