Thread: AP Poll 2-8

AP Poll 2-8

    AP Poll 2-8

    Kansas currently has the longest running tenure in the AP Top 25. If they are not ranked tomorrow, which is probable, the new team to have that distinction will be.....yup, GONZAGA!

    I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll.
    I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time, which I thought was more amazing.
    And now this.

    Amazing.
    God works, I've been told, in mysterious ways.
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Kansas currently has the longest running tenure in the AP Top 25. If they are not ranked tomorrow, which is probable, the new team to have that distinction will be.....yup, GONZAGA!

    I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll.
    I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time, which I thought was more amazing.
    And now this.

    Amazing.
    I also remember when we had zero #1 rankings at all. We are about to get our 28th which is one away from thing Connecticut and San Francisco for 11th all time in #1 rankings in the AP Poll. We would also be 4 away from Top 10 ever in this category as well
    Quote Originally Posted by 23dpg View Post
    Kansas currently has the longest running tenure in the AP Top 25. If they are not ranked tomorrow, which is probable, the new team to have that distinction will be.....yup, GONZAGA!

    I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll.
    I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time, which I thought was more amazing.
    And now this.

    Amazing.

    I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll. When?

    I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time... When?
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll. When?

    It was early on in the run. I think in the second year after they beat UCLA? Maybe it was UW or Washington State.
    It was the first sign that the previous year wasn’t a fluke.
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post

    I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time... When?
    It was the year after. 2000-01 ( I think). I remember the quote from SI when the the Zags were the ranked preseason in their top 20. “Gonzaga ranked (somewhere in the teens?), yes Gonzaga”.

    Memory is a tricky thing though.
    Results released for Feb 8th: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/hometownsource/poll
    Zags were actually ranked 24th preseason in 99-00.

    https://www.sports-reference.com/cbb...aga/polls.html
    From cbssports.com

    Kansas' fall from the rankings highlights what has been an extraordinarily unusual season for college basketball's blueblood programs. Monday marks the first time since Dec. 18, 1961 that UCLA, Duke, Kentucky, North Carolina and Kansas are all unranked. In Jerry Palm's updated Bracketology, he's projecting only three of those five will make the Big Dance, and one of those is flirting with the bubble
    Quote Originally Posted by gonstu View Post
    Results released for Feb 8th: https://collegebasketball.ap.org/hometownsource/poll
    Surprised Baylor didn’t get more than 8 first place votes after their win against Texas.
    Ok, so there are three B10 teams in the top 10 and what I don't get is that none of these teams have a single victory or any top 25 schools in the OOC. In fact Illinois lost to both Baylor and Missouri; OSU and UM didn't play any ranked teams in OOC, Wisconsin only played one school from the BE (Marquett) and lost, Purdue lost to Miami of the ACC and Iowa only beat UNC in OOC.

    IMO the B10 is way over rated and it will show during March Madness...

    Just proves these rankings are not worth a scit...
    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Surprised Baylor didn’t get more than 8 first place votes after their win against Texas.
    Me too. They probably deserve more.
    According to Rob Dauster there is Gonzaga and Baylor...big gap...then 3-30 teams are all close. I think I agree.
    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    Ok, so there are three B10 teams in the top 10 and what I don't get is that none of these teams have a single victory or any top 25 schools in the OOC. In fact Illinois lost to both Baylor and Missouri; OSU and UM didn't play any ranked teams in OOC, Wisconsin only played one school from the BE (Marquett) and lost, Purdue lost to Miami of the ACC and Iowa only beat UNC in OOC.

    IMO the B10 is way over rated and it will show during March Madness...

    Just proves these rankings are not worth a scit...
    In my opinion those big 10 teams are mediocre and just beat up on each other, not because they are great. The media always loves them and the acc. They can't really brag on the acc this year, so all their attention is geared to the big 10, There is a reason that most highly ranked big 10 teams loose early in the ncaa tournament early. Most of these big 10 teams are strong and physical but lack the speed and quickness which leads to early exits for most of them in the tournament. Just my opinion.
    Found this on the Kentucky forum.

    Bryan Ives
    @awaytoworthy
    None of the 13 winningest programs in D-I history are currently ranked in the AP Poll

    1. Kentucky
    2. Kansas
    3. North Carolina
    4. Duke
    5. Temple
    6. Syracuse
    7. UCLA
    8. Notre Dame
    9. St John’s
    10. Indiana
    11. Arizona
    12. Utah
    13. Cincinnati
    Baylor now has 5 games PPD

    STORY LINK: https://baylorbears.com/news/2021/2/...postponed.aspx

    WACO, Texas  Three Baylor men's basketball games have been postponed due to the Big 12 Conference men's basketball interruption guidelines, the Big 12 Conference office announced Monday.

    No. 2-ranked Baylor's home games against Texas Tech (Feb. 13) and West Virginia (Feb. 18), as well as a road game at West Virginia (Feb. 15) have been postponed. The league previously announced postponed Baylor games at home against TCU (Feb. 6) and on the road at Oklahoma (Feb. 10).

    The Big 12 Conference will work with the schools to reschedule postponed games at a later date. Fans with tickets to postponed Baylor home games can use those tickets for make-up games when contests are rescheduled.
    Can you imagine being Baylor and entering the dance with COVID-19 problems on your shoulders? You have a legit chance to win it all, much less make your first final 4, and the coronavirus takes you down. The Bears are an older team coached by a really good guy. I hope ALL teams in the dance (heck, all teams period) manage to stay healthy, but it would truly be a shame to see Gonzaga or Baylor see their season shot by this ailment.
    The only remarkable thing about this week, other than the Kansas thing, is that GU's grip on 1st place votes is slipping as Baylor continues to kick butt. I don't want to say it's undeserved, either. I'm surprised it didn't start sooner.
    If we get a Quad 1 win vs BYU while Baylor is idle, that could win us back some of those first place votes. Later this week, we have the potential for Quad 2 win vs "Happy Days" era blue-blood, USF that would help too.

