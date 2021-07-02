Thread: AP Poll 2-8

I also remember when we had zero #1 rankings at all. We are about to get our 28th which is one away from thing Connecticut and San Francisco for 11th all time in #1 rankings in the AP Poll. We would also be 4 away from Top 10 ever in this category as well
Kansas currently has the longest running tenure in the AP Top 25. If they are not ranked tomorrow, which is probable, the new team to have that distinction will be.....yup, GONZAGA!
I still remember the first time Gonzaga entered the poll.
I remember when Sports Illustrated ranked the Zags in their preseason top 25 (or 20?) for the first time, which I thought was more amazing.
And now this.
Amazing.
Qualified for 21 Straight Big Dances
11 Straight Round of 32s
10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)
4 Elite Eights
2017 FINAL FOUR
2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)
The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.