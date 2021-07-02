Thread: Ballo?

I must have missed it, but what's the timeline on his injury? We really need him to be getting reps! Hope to see him soon.
3-4 weeks apparently. Will miss almost all of the rest of the regular season. I didn’t hear them say whether the injury occurred in a game or practice. Anybody know more?
I thought they said during practice. Zags have always been quiet about injuries.
I'm guessing it's a dislocation, given that it was his thumb and they didn't give it 6-8 weeks (which would make me think about a fracture)
Keep practicing shooting and passing with the other hand. Hurry back but only when it is ready.
Considering that Zakharov has rarely played this year even in garbage time, who gets the nod in place of Ballo? Do we go small ball? I doubt that Ben is up to speed yet / is he even capable? I'm not overly fond of counting on Watson at this point for point production.
also see kispert at the 4 spot on rotation
strawther to get more time
Well that didn’t last long
hes back, at least what i saw
He looks noticeably slimmer down from the start of the year. His defense wasn’t disciplined with the foul that Few yanked him out of the game right after, but it was good to see him out there.
It was immediately clear Ballo was a liability on Defense, then the dumb foul and bang..the hook. He needs to learn to bang underneath with more intensity on D and get more rebounds for his size.
Obviously hes young, so there is a good shot he can make the jump, but its not a forgone conclusion based on what Ive seen.
Watching last night, when the BYU guard dribbled down the court, staying in front of him, and then slowed to get the foul...I thought Ballo should have fallen forward, just accepted the contact, instead of trying to avoid it. See how the guard like 260 lbs falling on him.
BUT, I do understand that that is more fantasy than what most athletes would actually do.
He is young. I have seen similar talk about young GU centers in the past.
The position is not outdated.....see Luke Garza's bid for player of the year.
It just takes longer to skill up that specific position for various reasons already laid out in past posts. We aren't talking about a hybrid 4/5 "positionless" faceup role here. We are talking about a true dedicated 5 position post player. A position typically most effective in a slower, half court style of offense. A position that is much less dependent upon fluidity and much more dependent upon muscle memory. The techniques are much more nuanced. It just takes longer to master.
What he should be immediately effective at is rebounding. Rebounding is intuitive hustle and desire. Then again, offensive rebounding suffers when your offense is shooting at 60%, or your teammates are flying down the court like gazelles and taking quick shots in transition.
What Mark Few has historically shown is an ability to adapt and shape his offensive scheme to fit any given roster. If Ballo matures into a great center, you will see the Zag offensive scheme adjust accordingly where Ballo will be used similarly to Karnowski. It entirely depends on the roster makeup and who becomes the strength of the roster. I'm not counting out young Ballo. His position just takes time to develop and he is a teenager.
With all that said, he is still going to be a beast when he fully gets it. You can see glimpses of skills that not every big has. He has pretty good hands, a feel for passing, and a soft touch. He needs to continue to get stronger, more physical inside (stronger with the ball), and just continue to learn.