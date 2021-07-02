Results 1 to 22 of 22

Thread: Ballo?

  1. 02-07-2021, 07:11 AM #1
    Zagricultural
    Default Ballo?

    I must have missed it, but what's the timeline on his injury? We really need him to be getting reps! Hope to see him soon.
  2. 02-07-2021, 07:38 AM #2
    zagzilla
    Default

    3-4 weeks apparently. Will miss almost all of the rest of the regular season. I didn’t hear them say whether the injury occurred in a game or practice. Anybody know more?

    ZZ
  3. 02-07-2021, 11:08 AM #3
    tummydoc's Avatar
    tummydoc
    Default

    I thought they said during practice. Zags have always been quiet about injuries.
  4. 02-07-2021, 12:51 PM #4
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    I'm guessing it's a dislocation, given that it was his thumb and they didn't give it 6-8 weeks (which would make me think about a fracture)
  5. 02-07-2021, 01:46 PM #5
    zag67
    Default

    Keep practicing shooting and passing with the other hand. Hurry back but only when it is ready.
  6. 02-07-2021, 03:50 PM #6
    zagamatic
    Default

    Considering that Zakharov has rarely played this year even in garbage time, who gets the nod in place of Ballo? Do we go small ball? I doubt that Ben is up to speed yet / is he even capable? I'm not overly fond of counting on Watson at this point for point production.
  7. 02-07-2021, 04:12 PM #7
    cscz28's Avatar
    cscz28
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    Considering that Zakharov has rarely played this year even in garbage time, who gets the nod in place of Ballo? Do we go small ball? I doubt that Ben is up to speed yet / is he even capable? I'm not overly fond of counting on Watson at this point for point production.
    I think AC will get the extra 8-10 minutes Ballo was getting.
  8. 02-07-2021, 04:47 PM #8
    Hoopaholic's Avatar
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    also see kispert at the 4 spot on rotation
    strawther to get more time
  9. 02-07-2021, 05:32 PM #9
    Gonezagaga's Avatar
    Gonezagaga
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagamatic View Post
    I'm not overly fond of counting on Watson at this point for point production.
    I’m not overly concerned about replacing Ballo’s POINT production.
  10. 02-07-2021, 06:14 PM #10
    zagamatic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Gonezagaga View Post
    I’m not overly concerned about replacing Ballo’s POINT production.
    I was referring to the possibility of Timme not being available for whatever reason. At least Ballo deliberately tries to score as compared to Watson who is a reluctant scorer. That's really the problem I think that most people have with Watson, it's like he actually doesn't WANT to score.
  11. Yesterday, 08:41 PM #11
    ZagNut08's Avatar
    ZagNut08
    Default

    Well that didn’t last long
  12. Yesterday, 08:43 PM #12
    tempe85
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla View Post
    3-4 weeks apparently. Will miss almost all of the rest of the regular season. I didn’t hear them say whether the injury occurred in a game or practice. Anybody know more?

    ZZ

    You said 3-4 weeks yesterday and yet he's in the game right now...
  13. Yesterday, 08:43 PM #13
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    hes back, at least what i saw
  14. Yesterday, 10:14 PM #14
    Malastein
    Default

    He looks noticeably slimmer down from the start of the year. His defense wasn’t disciplined with the foul that Few yanked him out of the game right after, but it was good to see him out there.
  15. Yesterday, 10:50 PM #15
    JPtheBeasta's Avatar
    JPtheBeasta
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tempe85 View Post
    You said 3-4 weeks yesterday and yet he's in the game right now...
    I heard 4 weeks initially, too. Things can heal ahead of schedule. A prognosis is just a best guess.
  16. Yesterday, 10:59 PM #16
    zagzilla
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by tempe85 View Post
    You said 3-4 weeks yesterday and yet he's in the game right now...
    That's what the announcers said last week. We are all happy he seems to be ahead of schedule. Did you notice that his left thumb was wrapped with black tape? Hope he is healthy.

    ZZ
  17. Today, 07:00 AM #17
    GrizZAG's Avatar
    GrizZAG
    Default

    It was immediately clear Ballo was a liability on Defense, then the dumb foul and bang..the hook. He needs to learn to bang underneath with more intensity on D and get more rebounds for his size.
  18. Today, 08:07 AM #18
    ZagsObserver
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by GrizZAG View Post
    It was immediately clear Ballo was a liability on Defense, then the dumb foul and bang..the hook. He needs to learn to bang underneath with more intensity on D and get more rebounds for his size.
    Hes not ready for prime time. Few was really trying to get him worked in to the lineup for much of this season due to a lack of depth. Its clear that hes just not there. Honestly, I wonder if he can get there given his somewhat slow play. The game has evolved.

    Obviously hes young, so there is a good shot he can make the jump, but its not a forgone conclusion based on what Ive seen.
  19. Today, 08:18 AM #19
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Watching last night, when the BYU guard dribbled down the court, staying in front of him, and then slowed to get the foul...I thought Ballo should have fallen forward, just accepted the contact, instead of trying to avoid it. See how the guard like 260 lbs falling on him.

    BUT, I do understand that that is more fantasy than what most athletes would actually do.
  20. Today, 08:23 AM #20
    MickMick's Avatar
    MickMick
    Default

    He is young. I have seen similar talk about young GU centers in the past.

    The position is not outdated.....see Luke Garza's bid for player of the year.

    It just takes longer to skill up that specific position for various reasons already laid out in past posts. We aren't talking about a hybrid 4/5 "positionless" faceup role here. We are talking about a true dedicated 5 position post player. A position typically most effective in a slower, half court style of offense. A position that is much less dependent upon fluidity and much more dependent upon muscle memory. The techniques are much more nuanced. It just takes longer to master.

    What he should be immediately effective at is rebounding. Rebounding is intuitive hustle and desire. Then again, offensive rebounding suffers when your offense is shooting at 60%, or your teammates are flying down the court like gazelles and taking quick shots in transition.

    What Mark Few has historically shown is an ability to adapt and shape his offensive scheme to fit any given roster. If Ballo matures into a great center, you will see the Zag offensive scheme adjust accordingly where Ballo will be used similarly to Karnowski. It entirely depends on the roster makeup and who becomes the strength of the roster. I'm not counting out young Ballo. His position just takes time to develop and he is a teenager.
  21. Today, 08:28 AM #21
    77Zag's Avatar
    77Zag
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    He’s not ready for prime time. Few was really trying to get him worked in to the lineup for much of this season due to a lack of depth. It’s clear that he’s just not there. Honestly, I wonder if he can get there given his somewhat slow play. The game has evolved.

    Obviously he’s young, so there is a good shot he can make the jump, but it’s not a forgone conclusion based on what I’ve seen.
    He's just so young still. He will come into the mix as time and training come forward. He could use more conditioning, weight management and quickness with the feet, which I'm sure will be in the offing. If he can get the eye of tiger, it can only help - his size and height should pay dividends if he commits to getting above the rim and becoming a force. He'll get there I'm sure.
  22. Today, 08:34 AM #22
    Mr Vulture
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by ZagsObserver View Post
    Hes not ready for prime time. Few was really trying to get him worked in to the lineup for much of this season due to a lack of depth. Its clear that hes just not there. Honestly, I wonder if he can get there given his somewhat slow play. The game has evolved.

    Obviously hes young, so there is a good shot he can make the jump, but its not a forgone conclusion based on what Ive seen.
    There is nothing about his development that is surprising. I know some were talking one and done with him pushing to start. However, it's been well known within the program, that he is a three year type along the lines of Rui (development wise). I got ridiculed before the season when I said he'd play less than 10 minutes a game this year and was extremely raw, but it was true.

    With all that said, he is still going to be a beast when he fully gets it. You can see glimpses of skills that not every big has. He has pretty good hands, a feel for passing, and a soft touch. He needs to continue to get stronger, more physical inside (stronger with the ball), and just continue to learn.
