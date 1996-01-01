Thread: Coaching Changes 2021

-
Coaching Changes 2021
Jeff Goodman
@GoodmanHoops
·
22m
Portland has parted ways with head coach and former NBA player/coach Terry Porter, source told
@Stadium
. Ben Johnson is interim for rest of season.
-
Loved him as a Blazer. Hard to see him get canned, but he was 7-70 (.091) in conference, you just can't have that level of futility. Can anyone turn UP around?
