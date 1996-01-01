Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Coaching Changes 2021

  1. Today, 02:12 PM #1
    Zagdawg
    Zagdawg is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Spokane Valley
    Posts
    8,654

    Default Coaching Changes 2021

    Jeff Goodman
    @GoodmanHoops
    ·
    22m
    Portland has parted ways with head coach and former NBA player/coach Terry Porter, source told
    @Stadium
    . Ben Johnson is interim for rest of season.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 02:24 PM #2
    seacatfan
    seacatfan is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2014
    Posts
    10,613

    Default

    Loved him as a Blazer. Hard to see him get canned, but he was 7-70 (.091) in conference, you just can't have that level of futility. Can anyone turn UP around?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules