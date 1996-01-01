I occasionally listen to Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris on their Pod. The last one (recorded this past Tuesday) has a great conversation with Sean Farnham. It lasts about an hour but thought it entertaining enough to share here.

http://bleav.com

A few nuggets in there that are great and Sean has a huge respect for the program, as most of us know.

He was predicting a big game for Saturday... too bad it didn't pan out.