Sac and Jack Podcast - Sean Farnham
I occasionally listen to Rob Sacre and Jack Ferris on their Pod. The last one (recorded this past Tuesday) has a great conversation with Sean Farnham. It lasts about an hour but thought it entertaining enough to share here.
http://bleav.com
A few nuggets in there that are great and Sean has a huge respect for the program, as most of us know.
He was predicting a big game for Saturday... too bad it didn't pan out.
GO ZAGS!!!
