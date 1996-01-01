Thread: Gonzaga vs Pacific Postgame Thoughts & Analysis

Good for Zags to face and overcome adversity
Bad it seemed more self induced than because of Pacifics talent
Ugly 10 assists and 14 turnovers
Short initial thoughts just to get this thread started.

Watching the first 30 mins of that game was like standing over a clogged toilet and waiting for something to break loose. Fortunately we didn't have to call in the rooter.
Birddog
Only 10 assists on 25 made FG's says it all. At our best we get assists on 60%+ of made FG's instead of 40%.
ZZ
Another defining moment of my life was Spring Camp at Fort Lewis my freshman year. While inspecting our barracks, Major Toby Colburn stuck his hand under the rim of the toilet, loosening a handful of rust. Grossed me out, but the point was delivered. Nowadays, rubber gloves would be issued to soldiers...damn snowflakes.
IOW, the game was difficult to watch, but not as bad as cleaning dirty toilets.
Ayayi had a terrible game. When he and AW don't battle for defensive boards, it ruins our fast break offense. Thank god Suggs and Timme took on the mantle of being scrappy.
The charge calls are a plague in the WCC. They have too much impact as it turns a 2-3 point score into a TO and a foul for the offense. This also has a chilling affect on penetration; It's dangerous to the offensive player because the flopping motion is basically an undercut for anyone in the air. Refs need to have all charge calls in games reviewed and evaluated by their superiors and reprimanded when they get the call wrong based on tape. No review should be required for block calls. This would take flop strategy away from WCC teams and be better for the league overall.
This game was the kind of wrestling match you'll get from the Texas Tech/FSU types of teams in the dance. The bright side is we will deal with it better when we see it again.

We lost the tip again.
This late in the year to have a game like this.... horrible. We’re undefeated but that won’t last if a playoff team put two halves together like Pacific did for one half. Defense in the 2nd half saves the game last night. Defense travels so well especially this time of the year...
A noticeable step up in defense when Kispert sat w/4 fouls. We basically shut them down after that.
Upon replay, the game plan on perimeter was to isolate and dribble drive vs Corey.
Kispert is no slouch on defense yet they were forced to pick their poison.
And it worked incredibly well for awhile.
Pacific also packed it in, sprinted back in transition, and mucked up the defense a bit, but ~50% of their scoring was on Corey Kispert last night.
They hit the boards with a passion as well.
These games should make us reflect and get better. We needed some physicality, as we haven't seen much of any since West Va really, Iowa a bit.
The effort wasn't there period. We can't control the refs but we can control how hard we play and I was disappointed. There were so many possessions where guys stood flat footed and let players run around or by them with no attempt to engage. I can't imagine how hard it is to get up for these games with no fans present but we better figure it out fast. BYU will be a different team this time around.
I do like what Cook continues to bring and saw some good stretches with Suggs, positives moving forward. AW is frustrating for me to watch. I'm not worried about CK, JA.

You know that feeling when your hands are all dry and cracked and starting to split open, and when you apply lotion it burns for like 20 minutes and then it's ok? This game was kinda like that.
