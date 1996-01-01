-
Post game radio GU-UP
Hudson: The Zags pick up another victory 76-58 over Pacific to move to 18-0. The Zags trailed in the first half by as many as 6 and were behind 32-31 at the half, Zags lowest scoring half of the season. Zags trailed 51-50 at about the 10 minute mark of the second half and then went on a 25-8 run ti Pacific had a 7 point lead well into the second half. Zags 9-0 in the WCC. Timme leads with 21, 8th time this season with 20 or more. Zags finished the game shooting 50% for the game, 58% in the second half. Suggs with 19, Kispert 14. Zags outrebound Tigers 36-34, Suggs with 9, Ayayi with 8. Zags only 10 assists in the game on 25 made baskets. Pacific did push the Bulldogs but GU outscored Pacific 45-26 in the second half. GU 10-24 in the first half shooting only 41%. Jenkins lead UP with 13, Cockrell 12 and Bell 11. The 4 point play by Kispert gave GU a 46-45 lead, but Pacific scored right away to make it 47-49 and then Kispert hit a three for a 49=46 lead. Kispert by himself went on a 11-2 run to help GU move out to 62-52. UP only 11-29 in the second half. Pacific shoots 39% for the game.
Few: Pacific is not comfortable for me or for the players. Everybody thinks you're going to breeze through every game and its not going to happen. Just look back at the undefeated teams in NCAA history, nobody breezes through every game. It's hard man. Damon's teams have always been tough man. I think it's good we had to dig deep. Plan A wasn't working, Plan B wasn't working we had to move to Plan C. Cook is tough and he's old enough and he has a big enough heart. It was tough for them to run their offense with Cook in there. He mucked up their offense, it's just what he does. I think BYU is going to be one of those places that does have fans. ( I thought this interesting as Few feels there are going to be fans in the stands Monday night at BYU)! I think our guys will welcome the chance to play before fans. I wish it was at our place. They (BYU) will play extremely hard and give us a battle. It was almost the same way as it has been all year trying to put together a game. All the coaches were great but everyone has to look after their own programs. I feel great that we have 18 games in. I was looking across the country and some teams, have 8, 9, 10 games in . It's a credit to our medical staff and our staff in total.
Hudson: No Monday Mark Few radio show as the team will be in Provo. Timme 8-12 to get his 21. Suggs had 11 of his 19 in the first half. Timme and Hudson picked it up in the second half. GU just 4-17 from three. Bell and Jenkins both had a nice first half but between foul trouble and some better defense their scoring dropped off in the second half. UP 3-13 from three. Pacific has a way of dragging down opponents shooting percentage and that's what happened in the first half, it was a fistfight. Tonight was Few's 300th WCC victory.
GU trailed 42-35 with 15 minutes to go, but they seemed to get it going after Timme's dunk. Suggs-We kind of got in a huddle after that and we said lets go. And it was right after that Kispert went on his 11-2 run. After 51-50 GU went on a 19-4 run as GU beats UP for the 17th straight time. That's it for tonight.
