Results 1 to 15 of 15

Thread: Stoudamire responsible? Discuss.

  1. Today, 08:17 PM #1
    scrooner's Avatar
    scrooner
    scrooner is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Posts
    1,350

    Default Stoudamire responsible? Discuss.

    Every time we play Pacific I worry about one of the bush-league attacks on our players. Am I imagining this, or is this kind of thing a regular occurrence with Pacific?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 08:21 PM #2
    SorenTodd45's Avatar
    SorenTodd45
    SorenTodd45 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2019
    Posts
    1,003

    Default

    They like to play thug-ball. Damon went to U of Arizona, but you have to wonder if he has ties to BYU.
    WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:22 PM #3
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,613

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by scrooner View Post
    Every time we play Pacific I worry about one of the bush-league attacks on our players. Am I imagining this, or is this kind of thing a regular occurrence with Pacific?
    His style is born out of necessity, he's not able to recruit 4 and 5 star players to Pacific. He does a pretty good job with the talent he has. Zags allowed themselves to play at Pacific's pace for much of the night. As Few said after the game, they out toughed the Zags for about 30 minutes.

    It didn't help that our defensive effort was lacking for much of the night.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:22 PM #4
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,013

    Default

    If we are worried about the physicality of Pacific.. I fear for our title chances when we play more physical teams with more skill...
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 08:25 PM #5
    ZagMan in Philly's Avatar
    ZagMan in Philly
    ZagMan in Philly is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Apr 2007
    Location
    Philadelphia Suburb
    Posts
    2,879

    Default

    That Ugly hack to the head of Krispert definitely unnecessary and down right Dirty.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 08:30 PM #6
    Malastein
    Malastein is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Francisco
    Posts
    1,173

    Default

    I don’t think Damon was telling his guys to but the Zags. I don’t think the player who got tossed intended to hurt Corey, but was pushing too hard out of frustration. This wasn’t BYU bush league crap from that football player.
    The place to go for recruiting info
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  7. Today, 08:32 PM #7
    Birddog
    Birddog is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Oklafriggenhoma
    Posts
    7,462

    Default

    Jordan Bell has some skills, not the least of which is his apparent ability to clean his dinner plate. I don't remember him being so unchiseled when he was at LMU.
    Birddog

    Twas brillig, and the slithy toves
    Did gyre and gimble in the wabe:
    All mimsy were the borogoves,
    And the mome raths outgrabe.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  8. Today, 08:45 PM #8
    Bogozags
    Bogozags is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jan 2008
    Location
    Hilton Head (Bluffton), SC
    Posts
    4,986

    Default

    I would think that Damon, once he sees the video, will have a talk with that young man...

    This game was close only because we missed so many shots in the first half...imo
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  9. Today, 08:47 PM #9
    zagsfanforlife's Avatar
    zagsfanforlife
    zagsfanforlife is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Posts
    3,013

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Bogozags View Post
    I would think that Damon, once he sees the video will have a talk with that young man...

    This game was close only because we missed so many shots in the first half...imo
    Agreed. The zags control their own destiny this year.. if they consistently play like they did verse Iowa, Virginia, Kansas then they'll bring home their first NC. If they play like they did tonight, they could lose before the Elite 8.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  10. Today, 08:55 PM #10
    hooter73's Avatar
    hooter73
    hooter73 is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Jun 2008
    Posts
    5,349

    Default

    This happens when a top team is in a conference where the rest all play second fiddle and are constantly playing with a level of frustration. It’s down right dangerous when not reigned in by coaches and refs.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  11. Today, 08:57 PM #11
    zagfan1
    zagfan1 is online now Kennel Club
    Join Date
    Nov 2007
    Posts
    344

    Default

    Damon almost ruined it for his team with the technical. Have to say we got lucky on that charge call. The last play on Kispert was just a frustration play and had nothing to do with the coach. Just glad Kispert didn’t get hurt. Moving on to BYU.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  12. Today, 09:05 PM #12
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,613

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagfan1 View Post
    Damon almost ruined it for his team with the technical. Have to say we got lucky on that charge call. The last play on Kispert was just a frustration play and had nothing to do with the coach. Just glad Kispert didn’t get hurt. Moving on to BYU.
    It was a bang bang play, similar to the charge called on Corey in the first half.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  13. Today, 09:10 PM #13
    jsnider
    jsnider is online now Kennel Club Material
    Join Date
    Apr 2020
    Location
    Arcadia, Calif.
    Posts
    189

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    Agreed. The zags control their own destiny this year.. if they consistently play like they did verse Iowa, Virginia, Kansas then they'll bring home their first NC. If they play like they did tonight, they could lose before the Elite 8.
    That is exactly right. We played with a swagger and with confidence in the non-conference games against elite competition. But our inconsistent play during the WCC except for when we got out to a 30-7 lead against BYU has me concerned to some extent. Oh sure we have beaten every team by a lot but our focus and intensity seem to be lacking relative to earlier in the year. Tonight was really ugly in every respect. Pacific was more physical and outplayed us for 30 minutes. Hard game to watch. Dog days of February or not - if we play like this against BYU on Monday night with no flow to the game, we will lose for the 2nd year in a row in Provo.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  14. Today, 09:13 PM #14
    gonzagafan62's Avatar
    gonzagafan62
    gonzagafan62 is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Nov 2013
    Location
    Missouri
    Posts
    9,514

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    If we are worried about the physicality of Pacific.. I fear for our title chances when we play more physical teams with more skill...
    Well we ARE undefeated against WVU. Just saying
    Qualified for 21 Straight Big Dances

    11 Straight Round of 32s

    10 Sweet Sixteens (5 Straight)

    4 Elite Eights

    2017 FINAL FOUR

    2 Winningest Players in college basketball history (Karnowski 137, Perkins 134)

    The Best Point Guard to ever play the game: John Stockton, most assists, most steals.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  15. Today, 09:15 PM #15
    TexasZagFan's Avatar
    TexasZagFan
    TexasZagFan is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Irving, TX
    Posts
    9,613

    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by jsnider View Post
    That is exactly right. We played with a swagger and with confidence in the non-conference games against elite competition. But our inconsistent play during the WCC except for when we got out to a 30-7 lead against BYU has me concerned to some extent. Oh sure we have beaten every team by a lot but our focus and intensity seem to be lacking relative to earlier in the year. Tonight was really ugly in every respect. Pacific was more physical and outplayed us for 30 minutes. Hard game to watch.
    In college hoops parlance, we're in the dog days of February.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules