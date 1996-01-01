Thread: Stoudamire responsible? Discuss.

Every time we play Pacific I worry about one of the bush-league attacks on our players. Am I imagining this, or is this kind of thing a regular occurrence with Pacific?
They like to play thug-ball. Damon went to U of Arizona, but you have to wonder if he has ties to BYU.
WE ZIGGED, WE ZAGGED, WE CONQUERED !!
It didn't help that our defensive effort was lacking for much of the night.
If we are worried about the physicality of Pacific.. I fear for our title chances when we play more physical teams with more skill...
That Ugly hack to the head of Krispert definitely unnecessary and down right Dirty.
I don’t think Damon was telling his guys to but the Zags. I don’t think the player who got tossed intended to hurt Corey, but was pushing too hard out of frustration. This wasn’t BYU bush league crap from that football player.
Jordan Bell has some skills, not the least of which is his apparent ability to clean his dinner plate. I don't remember him being so unchiseled when he was at LMU.
I would think that Damon, once he sees the video, will have a talk with that young man...
This game was close only because we missed so many shots in the first half...imo
This happens when a top team is in a conference where the rest all play second fiddle and are constantly playing with a level of frustration. It’s down right dangerous when not reigned in by coaches and refs.
Damon almost ruined it for his team with the technical. Have to say we got lucky on that charge call. The last play on Kispert was just a frustration play and had nothing to do with the coach. Just glad Kispert didn’t get hurt. Moving on to BYU.
