Thread: The BZ Bulldog of the Game - @ UOP - 02. 04. 21

It was very close between Timme and Suggs but I voted for Timme when he got more aggressive in the 2nd half. But in reality the game turned when Damon got the T. So given how ugly this game was maybe it was Damon.
I thought this game showcased a few of the flaws of the team that we need to work on. One, if Kispert isn't hitting 3's we have almost no one else that is dangerous from deep. This can allow a team to just try to clog the lane and dare us to shoot. Suggs is very streaky from deep, Ayayi is ok, and the rest are just not that good. Really need someone like Cook to to fill that role a bit more, he's shot well in the past so I know he's capable.
The other issue is we can play pretty soft at times. Our Center/Power forward combo had 6 rebounds and 1 offensive board for the entire game, combined. That's not luck, it's hustle and toughness. I thought Cook really helped fire up the team with his energy because when we actually matched Pacific's energy the last 10 minutes we completely blew them out of the water.
I feel that in the past these are the kinds of games we'd lose. You're not always going to play well but the truly great teams are the ones that find a way to get it done even when everything is going wrong. Meanwhile, no offense to Pacific but it really took one lousy charge call and their team imploded. Coach freaked out and you could tell the body language of the players completely changed for the rest of the game.
Going with Cook as player of the game because we desperately needed someone to come in the game and get everyone else's energy going.