Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ UOP - 2.4.2021

ZAGCEO made starting this thread a lot easier for me.
Thursday's Gonzaga and Pacific game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. Pacific. CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and several streaming service providers; YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com
Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific
TV:
Direct TV: Channel 221
Dish Network: Channel 158
Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 412
Charter/Spectrum: Channel 410
Frontier: Channel 594
Cox: Channel 321
Cable One: Channel 139
Live Stream: see above
Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=78
Live Stats: https://pacifictigers.com/sidearmstats/mbball/