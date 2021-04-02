Page 1 of 2 12 LastLast
Thread: GAME THREAD: GU @ UOP - 2.4.2021

  1. Today, 04:39 PM #1
    kitzbuel
    Default GAME THREAD: GU @ UOP - 2.4.2021

    ZAGCEO made starting this thread a lot easier for me.

    Thursday's Gonzaga and Pacific game will be televised on CBS Sports Network at 6 p.m. Pacific. CBS Sports Network, the 24-hour home of CBS Sports, is widely available through all major cable, satellite and several streaming service providers; YouTube TV, fuboTV, DirecTV and Hulu. For more information, including a full programming schedule, go to www.cbssportsnetwork.com

    Tip: 9:00 PM Eastern, 6:00 PM Pacific

    TV:
    Direct TV: Channel 221
    Dish Network: Channel 158
    Xfinity/Comcast: Channel 412
    Charter/Spectrum: Channel 410
    Frontier: Channel 594
    Cox: Channel 321
    Cable One: Channel 139

    Live Stream: see above
    Audio Stream: https://gozags.com/showcase?Live=78
    Live Stats: https://pacifictigers.com/sidearmstats/mbball/
    Foo Time
  2. Today, 05:17 PM #2
    kitzbuel
    Default

    I am not seeing the game available on any of the CBS apps I have. Might be a tough night.


  3. Today, 05:24 PM #3
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by kitzbuel View Post
    I am not seeing the game available on any of the CBS apps I have. Might be a tough night.
    It is available through the CBS Sports HQ app, but you have to authenticate a cable provider.
  4. Today, 05:38 PM #4
    Radbooks
    Default

    Go Zags!!!
  5. Today, 05:38 PM #5
    kitzbuel
    Default GAME THREAD: GU @ UOP - 2.4.2021

    Quote Originally Posted by SorenTodd45 View Post
    It is available through the CBS Sports HQ app, but you have to authenticate a cable provider.

    Yeah, you can only stream it if you also are able to watch it via cable.

    My CBS All Access subscription apparently does not count.


  6. Today, 05:53 PM #6
    Radbooks
    Default

    Drew is styling for this game!

    Twitter link

    Sorry, I could post just the picture of his new mustache!
  7. Today, 06:04 PM #7
    Default

    got this one through Reddit. Never used before (mod's go ahead and remove if you need to, not sure the policy here with these).

    http://watchkobestreams.info/ncaab22.php
  8. Today, 06:05 PM #8
    Zagceo
    Default

    Love the handlebar stache
  9. Today, 06:06 PM #9
    SorenTodd45
    Default

    If I see one more promo for the Super Bowl, I am going to barf. I really don't care who wins. My focus is on the Zags.
  10. Today, 06:06 PM #10
    kitzbuel
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by gmo View Post
    got this one through Reddit. Never used before (mod's go ahead and remove if you need to, not sure the policy here with these).

    http://watchkobestreams.info/ncaab22.php
    Not sure about that one. It requires you to download their proprietary vpn app.


  11. Today, 06:08 PM #11
    gmo is online now Kennel Club
    Default

    I didn't download anything. I let the countdown expire, and then hit play. That's it. Working great for me. Increased the screen size and it's working great (fingers crossed).
    Sarenyon
    Default

    I believe we are 1 and 17 in opening tips so far this season.
  13. Today, 06:12 PM #13
    Sarenyon
    Default

    And that mustache... oh my.
  14. Today, 06:13 PM #14
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    What do you know... another slow start in a WCC game...
  15. Today, 06:14 PM #15
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    3 pts in 5 minutes
  16. Today, 06:15 PM #16
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Sarenyon View Post
    I believe we are 1 and 17 in opening tips so far this season.
    And 1-16 in opposing team conversion
  17. Today, 06:16 PM #17
    Default

    Come on fellas.
  18. Today, 06:16 PM #18
    Default

    I wonder if it is somewhat by design. Let the other team expend some energy and then, wham-o!

    Quote Originally Posted by zagsfanforlife View Post
    What do you know... another slow start in a WCC game...
  19. Today, 06:17 PM #19
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    And this is why i am tired of playing WCC teams this year... there is zero motivation to play Pacific.
  20. Today, 06:19 PM #20
    Default

    Nembhard always seems to be the stabilizing force when we start slow.
  21. Today, 06:19 PM #21
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Watty hammer
  22. Today, 06:20 PM #22
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Nembhard always seems to be the stabilizing force when we start slow.
    so true
  23. Today, 06:21 PM #23
    jazzdelmar
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Kong-Kool-Aid View Post
    Nembhard always seems to be the stabilizing force when we start slow.
    Best player on the team.
  24. Today, 06:22 PM #24
    Default

    Watson gaining a lot of confidence lately. Going to be dangerous come march.
  25. Today, 06:22 PM #25
    Default

    I can’t remember who called it in the pregame thread, but Pacific is going for “hack a Zag!”
