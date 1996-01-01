Under The Hoop
Egad! So many missed bunnies under and around the basket. It is painful to watch. Lay-ups ladies, you're missing lay-ups, not just a couple but lots. To me it looks like just throwing the ball up in hopes it goes in, with having to get the shot off fast as possible more important than making the shot. All the ladies have been shooting lay-ups longer than any shot in their repertoire and they each should know the spot on the backboard they must hit to make it go in the basket. Watching the continued missed bunnies makes one think this is all new to them and they haven't got a clue. Reality is they aren't focusing on the spot to hit.
Yes, there are defenders, so what! There always have been defenders and always will be. It's about taking a good shot not a hurried shot.
Just my opinion, now get off my lawn.
Go!! Las Zagas!!!
"Learn from the past, Plan for the future, Live in the Now!"