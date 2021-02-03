-
Other Games: WED - 02. 03. 21
3:00 #5 Houston @ East Carolina - ESPN+
3:30 So. Carolina @ #22 Florida - SECN
4:00
Kentucky @ #18 Missouri - ESPN2
Seton Hall @ Providence - FS1
#16 VA Tech @ Pitt - ACCNX
LSU @ #10 Alabama - ESPNU
6:00
Oklahoma St @ TCU - ESPN2
G'Town @ #15 Creighton - FS1
SMU @ Tulsa - ESPNU
#3 Villanova @ St. John's - CBSSN
#14 Virginia @ NC State - ACCN
8:00 - SDSU vs. New Mexico - FS1
Full Slate as of 7:00am: https://www.espn.com/mens-college-ba...10203/group/50
