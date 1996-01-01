Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Fifth Factor Plots: Who Takes Good Shots And Who Has Good Shooters?

    Default Fifth Factor Plots: Who Takes Good Shots And Who Has Good Shooters?

    https://twitter.com/5th_Factor/statu...12955685613568



    Default

    So how do you read that damn graph? In grade school I was a whiz at graphs but this is beyond me.
    Default

    They look at NCAA FG% from various parts of the floor.

    For a team's shot selection rating, they look at where a team shoots 100 shots on average vs the NCAA FG% from those spots, and then multiply it somehow to get that number.

    The second image show shots made, but the green dots are from locations where we shoot better than the NCAA FG% and the the pink dots are from where we shoot worse than the NCAA FG%. Good offense is taking lots of shots from where you shoot the best.

    Here's a better version:

