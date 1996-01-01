Groundhog Day brings a handful of marquee matchups:

2:00

Butler @ Marquette - FS1
Wake Forest @ Notre Dame - ACCN

3:30 - #24 Purdue @ MD - BTN

4:00

#2 Baylor @ #6 Texas - ESPN
Mich. State @ #8 Iowa - FS1
#11 Tenn @ Ole Miss - ESPN2
#17 West Virginia @ Iowa State - Big12/ESPN+
UNC @ Clemson - ACCN
Georgia @ Auburn - SECN

5:30 - Penn St @ #19 Wisconsin - BTN

6:00

#12 Illinois @ Indiana - ESPN
USC @ Stanford - FS1
BYU @ San Diego - STADIUM


http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...1#.YBliEmRKhUM

Schedule Subject to Change. . .