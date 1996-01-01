Results 1 to 8 of 8

Thread: It's Tennessee Back To Back Games on Saturday

    daskim
    Default It's Tennessee Back To Back Games on Saturday

    Slipper Still Fits is reporting this

    First game at 1:00 pm and a second game immediately following. ESPN will cover at least the first game.
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    I find it hard to believe we would agree to this......risk of injury is extremely high game two unless we are not playing our top 7. Not a fan of this at all
    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    Spink
    Default

    It is a joke tweet.
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by Spink View Post
    It is a joke tweet.
    Good
    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
    daskim
    Default

    I agree. Several news media reports out of Knoxville indicate (on Twitter) that the Vols opted out of playing Kentucky and chose GU because they wanted "to play a true blue blood." I don't know how to post Twitter feeds.

    Richard G. West of RGW_News has reported this. He is VP of Southeastern Sports Foundation.

    The idea of back to back games seems pretty weird, but Twitter has at least 8-10 posts saying the same thing.
    zagsfanforlife
    Default

    Lol wow. Some of you are pretty damn naive.

    It’s a Joke. I promise you
    Spink
    Default

    Tennessee is trolling UK
    Hoopaholic
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by daskim View Post
    I agree. Several news media reports out of Knoxville indicate (on Twitter) that the Vols opted out of playing Kentucky and chose GU because they wanted "to play a true blue blood." I don't know how to post Twitter feeds.

    Richard G. West of RGW_News has reported this. He is VP of Southeastern Sports Foundation.

    The idea of back to back games seems pretty weird, but Twitter has at least 8-10 posts saying the same thing.
    Thanks dont do twitter
    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few

    Don't mess wth happy...Coach Few
