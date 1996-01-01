From Jim Meehan: https://twitter.com/SRJimm/status/1356361896056639489

3 Zags make the Top 20 Wooden NPOY finalists

Congratulations to Drew Timme, Corey Kispert and Jalen Suggs!

Simply amazing to have that kind of recognition for 3 players from one school. It's happened before with other elite programs but very rare. 'Nova and Illinois place 2 on the 2020 list as well.

What are the chances that having 3 GU players on the ballot splits the votes and diminishes any of their individual chances of winning? High class problems :-)

ZZ