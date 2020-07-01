Thread: Duke next year in Vegas

Results 1 to 11 of 11

Duke next year in Vegas

    Duke next year in Vegas

    Duke plays the zags this year November 26 in Vegas!! Let’s goo
    From Twitter:

    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    4m
    Sources: Gonzaga will play Duke in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 26th.

    Heck of a matchup for Black Friday.
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    45s
    Gonzaga's current 21-22 non-conference schedule:

    Duke (Las Vegas)
    Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Arizona
    Washington
    At Texas
    Empire Classic (Louisville, Providence, Oklahoma State)
    11/26/21. This year, next season. . .


    Either we are asking for early season struggles or Few knows once again that he will be loaded aka Chet and Sallis and returnees
    Quote Originally Posted by Radbooks View Post
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    45s
    Gonzaga's current 21-22 non-conference schedule:

    Duke (Las Vegas)
    Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Arizona
    Washington
    At Texas
    Empire Classic (Louisville, Providence, Oklahoma State)
    Kansas should be in there too, right? Home & Home starting I believe in Lawrence.

    Wonder if they still try to renew the USC/Tennessee games? Schedule looking stacked thus far.
    Vegas, Phoenix, Austin are on my list...so far.
    Jon Rothstein
    @JonRothstein
    ·
    45s
    Gonzaga's current 21-22 non-conference schedule:

    Duke (Las Vegas)
    Texas Tech (Phoenix)
    Arizona
    Washington
    At Texas
    Empire Classic (Louisville, Providence, Oklahoma State)


    Vegas, Phoenix, Austin are on my list...so far.
    Quote Originally Posted by OntZags View Post
    Kansas should be in there too, right? Home & Home starting I believe in Lawrence.

    Wonder if they still try to renew the USC/Tennessee games? Schedule looking stacked thus far.
    Home and Home with Kansas starts in the 2022-23 season.
    Home and Home with Kansas starts in the 2022-23 season.
    Home and Home with Kansas starts in the 2022-23 season.
    ...if they aren't on probation...
    Should generate media interest, potentially Holmgren vs. Banchero.
    11/26/21. This year, next season. . .
    Should generate media interest, potentially Holmgren vs. Banchero.
    Just pray Nemby's in the backcourt.
    Either we are asking for early season struggles or Few knows once again that he will be loaded aka Chet and Sallis and returnees
    Just pray Nemby's in the backcourt.
