Thread: Duke next year in Vegas

Duke plays the zags this year November 26 in Vegas!! Let’s goo
Sources: Gonzaga will play Duke in a neutral site game at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 26th.
Heck of a matchup for Black Friday.
When I get a little money I buy books; and if any is left I buy food and clothes.
~ Desiderius Erasmus
Gonzaga's current 21-22 non-conference schedule:
Duke (Las Vegas)
Texas Tech (Phoenix)
Arizona
Washington
At Texas
Empire Classic (Louisville, Providence, Oklahoma State)
11/26/21. This year, next season. . .
Either we are asking for early season struggles or Few knows once again that he will be loaded aka Chet and Sallis and returnees