Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
2m
Loyola Marymount will not play this week's scheduled games due to COVID protocols, per Stan Johnson. Lions were originally slated to play at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.
Jon Rothstein
@JonRothstein
·
2m
Loyola Marymount will not play this week's scheduled games due to COVID protocols, per Stan Johnson. Lions were originally slated to play at Gonzaga and Saint Mary's.
The true measure of a Jesuit education, said former Superior General Peter-Hans Kolvenbach, is not what our students do, but who they become.