Thread: Week 11 rankings

No change at the top. Gonzaga with all but three of the 1 votes.
West Virginia and Iowa both lost games they could have won, but it is what it is.
https://www.ncaa.com/rankings/basket...sociated-press
GU still at the “1” spot on KenPom, but just by a hair. Both Baylor and GU with a huge lead over the field.
https://kenpom.com/