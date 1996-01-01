Thread: Schedule this week?

Originally Posted by zagzilla Originally Posted by

Zags were supposed to play LMU and Santa Clara but both schools are having Covid issues.



LMU postponed game last night vs USD and has postponed SMC on Feb 6th. GU game on Feb 4 still appears on the schedule but it sounds like that could get ppd as well.



Our Santa Clara game Feb 6th is already postponed. Unless we add a game, we might not play again until Feb 11th.



I'm sure Few is working the phones trying to get something added which I hope he does. This team needs to play a P5 school with some size and who plays defense to knock some of the complacency that has been apparent at the start of our WCC games recently.



Michigan is open on Saturday Feb 6th....just sayin'



ZZ