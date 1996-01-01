Results 1 to 5 of 5

Thread: Schedule this week?

  Today, 07:58 PM #1
    zagzilla
    Schedule this week?

    Zags were supposed to play LMU and Santa Clara but both schools are having Covid issues.

    LMU postponed game last night vs USD and has postponed SMC on Feb 6th. GU game on Feb 4 still appears on the schedule but it sounds like that could get ppd as well.

    Our Santa Clara game Feb 6th is already postponed. Unless we add a game, we might not play again until Feb 11th.

    I'm sure Few is working the phones trying to get something added which I hope he does. This team needs to play a P5 school with some size and who plays defense to knock some of the complacency that has been apparent at the start of our WCC games recently.

    Michigan is open on Saturday Feb 6th....just sayin'

    ZZ
  Today, 08:04 PM #2
    bdmiller7
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    Zags were supposed to play LMU and Santa Clara but both schools are having Covid issues.

    LMU postponed game last night vs USD and has postponed SMC on Feb 6th. GU game on Feb 4 still appears on the schedule but it sounds like that could get ppd as well.

    Our Santa Clara game Feb 6th is already postponed. Unless we add a game, we might not play again until Feb 11th.

    I'm sure Few is working the phones trying to get something added which I hope he does. This team needs to play a P5 school with some size and who plays defense to knock some of the complacency that has been apparent at the start of our WCC games recently.

    Michigan is open on Saturday Feb 6th....just sayin'

    ZZ
    Michigan has Feb 6 open because they are on Covid pause. Michigan had 5 cases of a new Covid strain in their athletic department.
  Today, 08:10 PM #3
    zagzilla
    OK.....then not Michigan.

    I already checked Texas, 'Nova, Creighton, UNC, Dook, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, BSU, SDSU, Illinois, Minnesota (for Chet), among others and none of them are open either. It's going to be hard in the heart of conference play to find an opponent but we need one.

    ZZ
  Today, 08:31 PM #4
    bdmiller7
    I would guess the most likely is another WCC team who has a game cancelled too. Maybe Pacific Thursday. I dont care who, I just want a game or two this week. Would love to see a big match-up, hope it can be arranged.
  Today, 08:48 PM #5
    gonzagafan62
    Quote Originally Posted by zagzilla
    OK.....then not Michigan.

    I already checked Texas, 'Nova, Creighton, UNC, Dook, UCLA, USC, Oregon, Oklahoma, BSU, SDSU, Illinois, Minnesota (for Chet), among others and none of them are open either. It's going to be hard in the heart of conference play to find an opponent but we need one.

    ZZ
    Houston is open. Play Houston
