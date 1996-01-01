Results 1 to 4 of 4

Thread: Corey Kispert

    23dpg's Avatar
    23dpg
    Default Corey Kispert

    Gonzaga Guru Retweeted

    @JaredBerson
    After last night, Corey Kispert is now averaging over 20 PPG on at least 55% from the field, 45% from the 3, and 90% from the foul line.

    No player has averaged 20 PPG on 55/45/90 shooting in D-I in at least 30 years. Likely has never happened    .

    Ill admit, when CK was picked on a few preseason first team AA teams, I was doubtful. I expected 14-15 ppg. This team was loaded and I figured he would be an important cog, a very good player who hopefully would get picked in the second round of the NBA draft but not a star.

    He is a star.
    katman50
    Default

    I figured Corey would be a star. Saw him in high school playing for Kings, a small school outside of Seattle. The guy betters himself every year. A hard worker. He deserves all the accolades he can get. The guy has paid his dues. Hope he makes millions in the league. Totally deserving.
    willandi's Avatar
    willandi
    Default

    Quote Originally Posted by katman50 View Post
    I figured Corey would be a star. Saw him in high school playing for Kings, a small school outside of Seattle. The guy betters himself every year. A hard worker. He deserves all the accolades he can get. The guy has paid his dues. Hope he makes millions in the league. Totally deserving.
    I thought he would do this lat year. Petrusev blew up so he stepped back into a supporting role. He will reap the benefit of this past off season training and conditioning, going from a likely 2nd round pick to a possible lottery pick.
    It's not funny.
    Once and Future Zag's Avatar
    Once and Future Zag
    Default

    Legit - it's not flashy like Ammo, but he is putting in one of the great seasons in recent history.

    For all players getting >20% possessions used, he's got the second highest offensive efficiency, only behind Jack Ferguson of Colgate... it's a legit legendary year for the #5 player on his own team for offensive Percentage of Possessions Used (KenPom)

    NOTE on COVID Scheduling wildness... Colgate has played Army twice in a row, then Boston U twice, then Holy Cross 4 times in a row, and will end their season with another two games against Boston U, and 2 against Lehigh.
    History has its eyes on you.

    Sage of the GU Message Board
