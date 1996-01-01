Thread: Half baked idea for Zags scheduling/conference

The Zags are a great fit for the WCC in everything but basketball now. They are now forced to play an inverted schedule when the top tier WCC teams have off years. What if the Zags split their basketball membership between the WCC and the PAC12? They maintain their rivalries with single games against the WCC, get to play the best PAC 12 teams, and then as part of the agreement play against the field in the PAC 12 tournament as the lowest seed. The PAC 12 would start the first weekend earlier, so the Zags dont have to play too many games in a row. This also opens up the WCC tourney to have a guaranteed second team. The PAC 12 gets to have the dominant west coast program into the fold, and the Zags get to have a more even schedule where they can mix in some other Blue Bloods.