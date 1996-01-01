Results 1 to 6 of 6

Thread: Half baked idea for Zags scheduling/conference

  Today, 03:08 PM
    Malastein
    Half baked idea for Zags scheduling/conference

    The Zags are a great fit for the WCC in everything but basketball now. They are now forced to play an inverted schedule when the top tier WCC teams have off years. What if the Zags split their basketball membership between the WCC and the PAC12? They maintain their rivalries with single games against the WCC, get to play the best PAC 12 teams, and then as part of the agreement play against the field in the PAC 12 tournament as the lowest seed. The PAC 12 would start the first weekend earlier, so the Zags dont have to play too many games in a row. This also opens up the WCC tourney to have a guaranteed second team. The PAC 12 gets to have the dominant west coast program into the fold, and the Zags get to have a more even schedule where they can mix in some other Blue Bloods.
  Today, 03:11 PM
    krozman
    

    The WCC is better than the PAC12 in basketball and the financial terms are far more desirable IMO.
  Today, 03:34 PM
    hushpuppy
    

    Probably better TV with the WCC, too. Don’t make me get the PAC 12 network.
  Today, 03:36 PM
    jazzdelmar
    

    Mal, back in the oven at 350.
  Today, 04:15 PM
    SorenTodd45
    

    No, no, a thousand times no. There's a reason why I refer to the Pac-12 as the Joke-12.
  Today, 04:30 PM
    tummydoc
    

    Pac 12, Mountain West ...... meh
