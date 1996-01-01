Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 01. 31. 21

-
Other Games: Sunday - 01. 31. 21
Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...0#.YBb9e2RKhqs
Michigan State - 30
Ohio State - 42
ATH - CBS
SMU - 24
Houston - 28
ATH - ESPN
St. John's @ Marquette - 12:30 - FOX
NC State @ Syracuse - 3:00 - ACCN
Rutgers @ Northwestern - 4:30 - BTN
Washington State @ UW - 5:00 - PAC12
UNLV @ UNR - 6:30 - FS1
Have a good Sunday, peeps. #staysafe
Looking more and more like Sparty misses the dance. One less team above the zags in the consecutive bid streak.
