Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Other Games: Sunday - 01. 31. 21

  1. Today, 10:57 AM #1
    RenoZag's Avatar
    RenoZag
    RenoZag is offline Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    Just north of I-80
    Posts
    48,098

    Default Other Games: Sunday - 01. 31. 21

    Full Slate: http://mattsarzsports.com/Schedule/W...0#.YBb9e2RKhqs

    Michigan State - 30
    Ohio State - 42
    ATH - CBS

    SMU - 24
    Houston - 28
    ATH - ESPN

    St. John's @ Marquette - 12:30 - FOX

    NC State @ Syracuse - 3:00 - ACCN

    Rutgers @ Northwestern - 4:30 - BTN

    Washington State @ UW - 5:00 - PAC12

    UNLV @ UNR - 6:30 - FS1

    Have a good Sunday, peeps. #staysafe
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:11 AM #2
    gonstu
    gonstu is online now Zag for Life
    Join Date
    Feb 2007
    Location
    San Diego
    Posts
    1,847

    Default

    Looking more and more like Sparty misses the dance. One less team above the zags in the consecutive bid streak.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules